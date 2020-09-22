AUD/JPY Price Analysis: MACD turns most bearish in three months ahead of the key day

- AUD/JPY stays pressured near the seven-week low, extends bearish move established since September 14.
- 100-day EMA can offer immediate support during further declines.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and July low may restrict further downside.
- Preliminary readings of September month Aussie CBA PMIs, Retail Sales are in the spotlight.
AUD/JPY drops to 75.20 during the early Wednesday morning in Asia. The quote has been declining for the last seven consecutive days and is pushing MACD histogram towards flashing the most bearish signals since late-June.
However, nearness to the 100-day EM and cautious sentiment ahead of the Commonwealth Bank’s (CBA) PMI figures and Preliminary Retail Sales for September month restrict the pair’s further moves.
Although forecasts favor further weakness in the key economics, which in turn may extend AUD/JPY south-run, the recent recovery in the coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in Victoria may help Retail Sales to offer a surprise.
In that case, the pair’s bounce can aim for August month’s low around 75.60 ahead of challenging 50-day EMA near 76.00.
On the contrary, downbeat outcomes from the scheduled data may break the 75.00 threshold to challenge the 100-day EMA level of 74.87.
During the worst-case scenario, AUD/JPY bears might not hesitate to challenge the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its March-August upside and July month’s low surrounding 74.10 and 73.90.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48%
|Today daily open
|75.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.08
|Daily SMA50
|76.29
|Daily SMA100
|74.5
|Daily SMA200
|72.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.39
|Previous Daily Low
|75.27
|Previous Weekly High
|77.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.98
|Previous Monthly High
|78.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
