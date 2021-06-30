AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Looks to extend gains beyond 83.50

- AUD/JPY remains poised to extend the previous day’s gain on Thursday.
- More gains possible for the pair if price decisively breaks 83.35.
- Momentum oscillators remain oversold and warn caution for any aggressive bets.
AUD/JPY edges higher on Thursday morning in the Asian session. The pair recovered part of its two day’s losses in the previous day.
As of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 83.33, up 0.03% for the day.
AUD/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the AUD/NZD currency pair has been facing downside pressure below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 84.64 since June 16.
If price sustains above the session’s high at 83.34, then a potential upside toward the high of the 83.50 horizontal resistance level can not be ruled out.
In doing so, there is plenty of room for the pair to test the previous higher levels. The first in line would be the June 29 high at 83.73 followed by 84.00, the key psychological mark.
Alternatively, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence(MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone with a neutral stance. Any downtick in the MACD could bring sellers back into action.
AUD/JPY bears would target the 83.00 and the 82.70 horizontal support levels.
The next area of support is located at June 21 low in the vicinity of the 82.10 area.
AUD/JPY additional levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.14
|Daily SMA50
|84.39
|Daily SMA100
|83.92
|Daily SMA200
|80.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.74
|Previous Daily Low
|83
|Previous Weekly High
|84.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.14
|Previous Monthly High
|85.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
