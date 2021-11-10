AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Looks to 200-DMA support ahead of Australian Employment data

- AUD/JPY stays pressured around monthly low despite avoiding daily losses the previous day.
- Bearish MACD signals, immediate descending trend line favor sellers.
- Late October lows add to the upside filters.
AUD/JPY remains on the back foot around a one-month low, close to 83.45 amid the initial Asian session on the key Thursday comprising the Aussie jobs report for October.
Although the cross-currency pair’s early Wednesday gains saved it from a negative daily closing, bearish MACD signals and a sustained following up of the descending resistance line from November 02 keep the sellers hopeful.
However, the 200-DMA level near 82.85 becomes a tough nut to crack for the bears before taking entries.
Following that, 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of August-October upside joins October’s peak around the 82.00 threshold to challenge the AUD/JPY downturn.
Alternatively, a clear upside break of the immediate resistance line, close to 83.65 by the press time, isn’t a green pass to the pair bulls as lows marked during the late October, surrounding 84.60, adds to the upside filters.
Even if the quote manages to remain firm past 84.60, the 85.00 round figure and multiple tops near 86.00 will be challenging the AUD/JPY bulls before driving them to the last month’s peak of 86.25.
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.44
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|83.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.86
|Daily SMA50
|82.49
|Daily SMA100
|81.92
|Daily SMA200
|82.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.1
|Previous Daily Low
|83.12
|Previous Weekly High
|86.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.82
|Previous Monthly High
|86.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.88
