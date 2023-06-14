AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Keeps uptrend intact despite overbought signals, nearby YTD high

As mentioned above, the AUD/JPy pair is in overbought territory. Still, In the case of continuing to uptrend, the next resistance would be October 2021 high at 95.74, ahead of the psychological 96.00 mark. Conversely, if AUD/JPY drops below 95.00, the next support will emerge as a top-trend line of an ascending channel around 94.50/65, which could cushion the pair’s drop. A decisive break will expose the Tenkan-Sen line at 93.70 before dropping to the Kijun-Sen at 92.54s.

The AUD/JPY continued to trend higher amidst a Federal Reserve (Fed) pause but was slightly hawkish as policymakers revised the bank’s rates. That shifted sentiment, as Wall Street finished the session mixed, but on the FX space, the AUD/JPY held to its gain, though after a choppy trading session.

The AUD/JPY continues its uptrend, though at a steady pace, as it remains above the Ichimoku Cloud, but technical oscillators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), suggest the pair might be at an overbought area. Therefore, the AUD/JPY is trading at 95.18, slightly below the year*to-date (YTD) high reached on Wednesday at 95.28.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.