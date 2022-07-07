- AUD/JPY remains pressured towards five-month-old support line despite upbeat Aussie data.
- Bearish MACD signals, sustained trading below 50-DMA keeps sellers hopeful.
- Monthly resistance line adds to the upside filters.
AUD/JPY fails to justify upbeat Australia trade statistics for May as it keeps flirting with the short-term key support near 92.00 during Thursday’s Asian session.
That said, Australia’s Trade Balance rose to 15,965M in May versus 10,725M expected and 10,495M prior. Further details reveal that Exports rose 9.5% from 5.0% prior and Imports grew 5.8% compared to the previous contraction of 0.8%.
The reason for the AUD/JPY pair’s weakness could be linked to its sustained downside break of the 50-DMA, as well as bearish MACD signals and a descending RSI (14), not oversold.
However, the sellers need validation from the aforementioned support line from late January, at 91.90 by the press time.
Following that, a mid-May swing high near 91.20 could probe the AUD/JPY bears before directing them to the May month’s low of 87.30.
On the flip side, a successful break of the 50-DMA level of 92.50 becomes necessary for the pair before challenging the monthly resistance line, at 93.45 by the press time.
Even if the quote rises past 93.45, it needs to surpass April’s peak of 95.74 to please AUD/JPY bulls.
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|92.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.63
|Daily SMA50
|92.51
|Daily SMA100
|90.72
|Daily SMA200
|86.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.52
|Previous Daily Low
|91.53
|Previous Weekly High
|94.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.42
|Previous Monthly High
|96.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
