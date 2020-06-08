AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Has the fat lady finally started to sing?

- AUD/JPY running out of steam, eyes on bearish corrections.
- There are a number of downside structures to penetrate prior to a run at the trendline support.
AUD/JPY has been on a sensational run of late, dragged higher on the basis of sales of iron ore to China, huge Australian account surplus, lack of investment capital in the markets and highly irregular money flow.
To top it all off, global equities have been almost just as impressive as markets lap up the prospects of consumption and pent up demand as lockdown restrictions are lifted.
The following are a series of charts which demonstrate the AUD/JPYs technical picture and a potential bearish outlook as the rally wears thin.
Weekly bearish channel corrupted by an outsized rally
What goes up, must come down, 200 DMA in view
Looking left to support structure, 38.2% Fib correlation ahead of 61.8% and 200-day moving average correlation target to trendline support.
4HR MACD not confirming bearish conviction, yet
Ideally, price wants to be below the 21 moving average along with bearish MACD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
