- AUD/JPY holds lower ground at weekly bottom, stays pressured for the fifth consecutive week.
- A clear U-turn from 50-DMA, downside break of the five-month-old support line keeps sellers hopeful.
- 200-DMA, August month’s low lure bears unless the quote remains below 94.70.
AUD/JPY remains on the back foot at the eight-day low, near 92.35 amid Monday’s Asian session, as sellers keep reins during the fifth consecutive week.
In doing so, the bears cheer the previous week’s pullback from the 50-DMA, as well as a clear downside break of the upward-sloping trend line from May, amid bearish MACD signals and the RSI.
With this, the bears are all set to poke the previous monthly low surrounding 92.10 before challenging July’s bottom near 91.40.
However, the 200-DMA and the lows marked in August, respectively near 90.70 and 90.50 in that order, could challenge the AUD/JPY bears afterward.
In a case where the pair sellers break the 90.50 support, the 90.00 psychological magnet may test the further downside.
Alternatively, the support-turned-resistance line, around 93.25, guards the AUD/JPY pair’s immediate recovery moves ahead of the 50-DMA level of 94.70.
Following that, late September’s swing high near 96.55 and June’s peak of 96.88 may probe the bulls before directing them to the recently flashed multi-month top of 98.60.
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.34
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|92.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.74
|Daily SMA50
|94.7
|Daily SMA100
|94.12
|Daily SMA200
|90.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.23
|Previous Daily Low
|92.41
|Previous Weekly High
|94.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.41
|Previous Monthly High
|98.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
