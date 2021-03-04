AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Eyes to confirm rising wedge on 4H

- AUD/JPY remains pressured inside bearish chart pattern.
- Downbeat MACD conditions, challenges to risks favor sellers.
- Two-week-old support line adds filters to the downside.
AUD/JPY wavers around 83.40 during the early Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the quote remains on the back foot inside a rising wedge bearish formation on the four-hour (4H) chart.
Given the sluggish MACD and the latest risk-off mood, mainly backed by the surge in the Treasury yields, AUD/JPY is vulnerable to confirm the chart pattern suggesting further downside.
However, sellers will wait for a clear break below 83.25 to keep the bearish view. Also acting as a challenge to the south-run is an ascending trend line from February 17, at 82.55 now.
In a case where AUD/JPY bears dominate past-82.55, the early February tops near 81.20 will be on their radars.
Meanwhile, the 84.00 threshold acts as an immediate upside barrier for the quote ahead of February’s top, also the highest since early 2018, near 84.95.
Should the AUD/JPY bulls manage to cross 84.95, the 85.00 round-figure holds the key to the quote’s further rise towards February 13, 2018 peak surrounding 85.60.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.37
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|83.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.2
|Daily SMA50
|80.8
|Daily SMA100
|78.54
|Daily SMA200
|76.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.76
|Previous Daily Low
|83.12
|Previous Weekly High
|84.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|82
|Previous Monthly High
|84.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounced from 0.7700 but remains under strong pressure
The American dollar is the overall winner after US Fed’s head, Jerome Powell, sent yields to fresh one-year highs. AUD/USD at risk of accelerating its slump.
EUR/USD nears February low as Fed's Powell not concerned about yields
EUR/USD is under strong selling pressure and nearing February monthly low at 1.1951 as Powell's words send US Treasury yields to fresh one-year highs, which in turn, boost the greenback. Wall Street in sell-off mode.
XAU/USD bounces off nine-month low below $1,700 but remains vulnerable
Gold bears catch a breather near the lowest since June 2020. Treasury yields stay strong near one-year top as Fed’s Powell joined the league of ECB but couldn’t placate bond bears.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).