- AUD/JPY snaps two-day uptrend, holds lower ground of late.
- China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI came in firmer but failed to project activity increase in November.
- Convergence of 50-HMA, ascending trend line from Tuesday restricts immediate downside.
- 200-HMA, Fortnight-old resistance line and bearish MACD signals challenge recovery moves.
AUD/JPY struggles to justify upbeat China activity numbers during early Thursday as sellers poke short-term key support around 93.00 by the press time.
China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.4 in November versus 48.9 market forecasts and 49.2 previous readings. Even so, the private activity gauge remains in the contraction region for the fourth consecutive month.
As a result, the bears poke a convergence of the 50-HMA and a three-day-old ascending support line near 93.00.
In addition to the data, the cross-currency pair’s downside break of the 200-HMA, around 93.45 by the press time, also keeps the AUD/JPY bears hopeful, not to forget the bearish MACD signals and a U-turn from the fortnight-long resistance line.
Due to these signals, the AUD/JPY price is likely to break the 93.00 support confluence and can poke the latest trough surrounding 92.15.
However, any further downside past 92.15 could make the pair vulnerable to challenging October’s low near 90.85.
On the contrary, recovery moves need a clear upside break of the 200-HMA level surrounding 93.45 before challenging the aforementioned resistance line, close to 93.80 at the latest.
Following that, multiple hurdles around 94.00 and 94.10 could challenge the AUD/JPY bulls before giving them control.
AUD/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76%
|Today daily open
|93.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.78
|Daily SMA50
|93.71
|Daily SMA100
|94.32
|Daily SMA200
|92.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.85
|Previous Daily Low
|92.57
|Previous Weekly High
|94.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.12
|Previous Monthly High
|95.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.6800 on upbeat China's Caixin PMI
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6800, as traders digest an unexpected increase in the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI. The US dollar is licking its wounds on dovish Fed's Powell and the China reopening optimism.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.0500 hurdle ahead of German Retail Sales, Fed’s preferred inflation data
EUR/USD stays on the front foot around 1.0435 while renewing its intraday top amid the broad-based US Dollar weakness during early Thursday. In doing so, the major currency pair extends the previous day’s run-up ahead of the key data from Eurozone and the United States.
Gold bulls eye $1,787 and $1,796 ahead of key US data
Gold price is sitting at the highest level unseen in two weeks near $1,780, consolidating the three-day winning streak so far this Thursday. The main underlying reason behind the Gold price upsurge is a clear dovish message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
TRON price faces major resistance at these levels, is a sucker's rally underway?
TRON price (TRX) has retaliated considerably against the bearish onslaught witnessed in November. Despite the optimistic gesture, TRX price still faces significant barriers of resistance ahead. Traders should consider trading more conservatively near the current price levels.
December Santa rally springs alive
U.S. stocks rose, hurtling ahead, putting those nasty thoughts of a bear market to bed as the December Santa Rally springs alive. Indeed investors are revelling in the afterglow of moderating Fed signals.