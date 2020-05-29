AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Depressed above 71.00 after Japanese statistics

- AUD/JPY fails to extend the bounce off 71.17 much beyond 71.43.
- Japan’s Retail Sales, Tokyo CPI and Unemployment Rate flashed better than forecast results.
- 200-HMA adds to the downside support below a two-week-old rising trend line.
- Buyers will wait for a sustained break above the weekly resistance line.
AUD/JPY drops to 71.33 after the key economics from Japan recently weighed on the pair amid the initial Asian session on Friday.
Read: Tokyo area May Core CPI +0.2% YoY smashes estimates of ‐0.2％
Even so, the quote stays above an upward sloping trend line stretched from May 15, at 71.20 now, a break of which could drag the AUD/JPY prices towards a 200-HMA level of 70.80.
In a case where the bears dominate past-70.80, 70.00 and May 13 top near 69.75 could become their favorites.
Meanwhile, 71.55 my offer immediate resistance ahead of the weekly falling trend line, currently around 71.75.
Should there be a clear run-up beyond 71.75, 72.00 and January month low near 72.45 may return to the charts.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|71.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.79
|Daily SMA50
|68.39
|Daily SMA100
|70.28
|Daily SMA200
|72.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.78
|Previous Daily Low
|71.02
|Previous Weekly High
|71.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.65
|Previous Monthly High
|70.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.57
