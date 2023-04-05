AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Corrects upwards, but downside risks remain around 61.8 Fibonacci level

- AUD/JPY pair sees two straight days of losses as sellers remain in charge.
- A breach of 20-day EMA support at 88.81 opens the path for further decline.
AUD/JPY Price Action
With the AUD/JPY pair extending its losses to two-straight days and breaching the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) support at 88.81 has opened the path for sellers. After testing previous resistance at around 90.00, where a prior support trendline turned resistance, sellers gathered momentum, and since then, the AUD/JPY has dropped 2.86%.
Oscillators remain in bearish territory, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aiming lower, while the Rate of Change (RoC) portrays sellers remaining in charge.
In the short term, the AUD/JPY 1-hour chart portrays the pair correcting upwards, testing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement around 88.24. Upside risks lie at the central pivot point at 88.33, which, once cleared, would expose the R1 daily pivot at 89.03. Nevertheless, the confluence of April’s 5 low and the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement at around 88.62 would cap any rallies. If AUD/JPY retreats at the latter, look for a slide toward the S2 daily pivot point at 86.77.
AUD/JPY 1-Hour Chart
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|88.18
|Today Daily Change
|-0.74
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.83
|Today daily open
|88.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|88.63
|Daily SMA50
|90.54
|Daily SMA100
|90.91
|Daily SMA200
|92.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.17
|Previous Daily Low
|88.58
|Previous Weekly High
|89.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|86.67
|Previous Monthly High
|92.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|86.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|86.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
