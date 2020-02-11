AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers will look for entry above 74.00

- AUD/JPY forms a symmetrical triangle pattern amid bullish MACD.
- 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement act as the strong resistance.
- Sellers will refrain unless the quote slips below 73.30.
AUD/JPY trades near 73.71 during the early Wednesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair remains inside the short-term symmetrical triangle formation. However, bullish MACD signals and a broad risk recovery seem to favor the quote’s further upside.
That said, the triangle’s resistance around 74.00 will be the trigger for the fresh run-up towards the last week’s top surrounding 74.40.
However, a confluence of 200-bar SMA and 61.58% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s declines between January 16 and February 02, around 74.77/80, will be the key resistance holding the gate for the arrival of 75.00.
On the downside, the triangle support and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement limit the pair’s near-term declines close to 73.30.
Should AUD/JPY prices slip below 73.30, 73.00 and the monthly low around 72.40 will return to the charts.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|73.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.35
|Daily SMA50
|74.9
|Daily SMA100
|74.36
|Daily SMA200
|74.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.67
|Previous Daily Low
|73.06
|Previous Weekly High
|74.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.5
|Previous Monthly High
|76.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
