AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish pennant looms, targets 2021 yearly high around 86.00

- The Australian dollar trims some of Monday’s gains, down 0.19%.
- AUD/JPY would be significantly influenced by market sentiment and headlines around the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
- AUD/JPY Technical Outlook: The AUD/JPY is upward biased, but DMAs closing to the spot price might change the bias to “neutral-upwards.”
After rallying to 83.86 fresh weekly high, the Australian Dollar retreats blamed a market mood shift. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 83.29, down 0.19%.
The market sentiment is downbeat. Russia-Ukraine crisis does not appear to abate. Instead, tensions arise, as a Ukraine intelligence official reported 300 Belarussian tanks near the border of Ukraine-Belarus. Financial markets were caught off guard, sending oil prices to new YTD highs above the $100 mark, while global yields plummeted, led by US Treasuries.
The AUD/JPY immediately dropped from 83.52 to 83.14 (40-pip) due to that news.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY trades below the weekly high, reached on March 1 83.86, though is above February 7 high at 83.33, previous resistance-turned-support. Furthermore, an ascending triangle has formed, usually a bullish pattern, but it would need an upward break above the top-trendline around 84.00, once broken, would target October 21, 2021, high at 86.25.
That said, AUD/JPY’s daily moving averages (DMAs) remain below the spot price. However, it’s worth noting the closeness to the exchange rate, keeping the pair’s bias as “neutral-upwards” instead of just upwards.
The AUD/JPY’s first resistance would be March 1 daily high at 83.86. Once cleared, the next resistance would be January 5 high at 84.30, followed by 85.00, and October 21, 2021, high at 86.25.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|83.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.59
|Daily SMA50
|82.57
|Daily SMA100
|82.81
|Daily SMA200
|82.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.71
|Previous Daily Low
|82.76
|Previous Weekly High
|83.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.01
|Previous Monthly High
|83.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.81
