AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Breaks weekly support trendline, slips below 66.00

- AUD/JPY confirms the downside break of a two-week-old ascending triangle.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support.
- 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement will validate upside past the triangle’s resistance line.
Following its U-turn from the two-week-old horizontal resistance, AUD/JPY confirms short-term rising triangle formation while declining below the support line to 65.70 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
The pair currently rests near 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its one-month fall between February 19 and March 19, 2020.
While the confirmation of a bearish signal, coupled with the weakness in the MACD histogram, the pair is expected to stretch the recent declines.
In doing so, 63.90 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 63.30 can please short-term sellers ahead of diverting them towards 60.00 round-figure.
On the upside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 68.90, will be the validation point for the pair’s rise above the triangle’s resistance line around 67.70.
It should also be noted that the support-turned-resistance trend line, near 66.40, followed by a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 67.20, can challenge the pair’s pullback moves.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|65.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56%
|Today daily open
|66.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|67.73
|Daily SMA50
|71.53
|Daily SMA100
|73.21
|Daily SMA200
|73.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|66.34
|Previous Daily Low
|64.66
|Previous Weekly High
|66.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.9
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|65.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|65.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|65.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|67.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY searches for firm direction above 111.00
USD/JPY takes rounds to 111.20 during the early Thursday’s Asian session. Yen mildly negative after marking the bullish exhaustion in the previous two days. The US tries to restore investor confidence through aid packages, trade measures.
AUD/USD: Range bound below 0.6000 amid mixed sentiment
Uranrulez!AUD/USD struggles for direction after the pullback from the weekly top. US dollar recovers earlier losses amid a lack of major catalysts, coronavirus fears. Details about voting on COVID-19 Bill, US Jobless Claims and GDP will be the key.
Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering
Stock markets are attempting recovery after the Fed's open-ended QE and trillions of stimulus. President Trump was looking for quick fixes and strives to reopen the economy by Easter. It could lead to a deeper crash and failure to recover.
Gold: Mildly weak above $1,600 amid mixed signals for US stimulus package
Gold extends the pullback from the two-week top. Uncertainties surrounding the US COVID-19 Bill, pessimism concerning the pandemic weigh on the risk-on tone. US dollar weakness helps the buyers to remain hopeful.
WTI hovering near multi-year lows, sidelined near $24 a barrel
WTI collapsed violently in the last two months as WTI collapsed to its lowest level since February 2002 near $20 per barrel.