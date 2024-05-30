AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Breaks below 104.00, followed by support at 14-day EMA

A break below the latter could lead the AUD/JPY cross to navigate the region around the psychological level of 100.00 and the throwback support at 99.93. Further decline could exert downward pressure on the cross, potentially driving it toward April's low of 97.78.

On the downside, the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 103.62 serves as immediate support for the AUD/JPY cross, followed by the lower threshold of the ascending triangle around the key level of 103.50.

The AUD/JPY cross could test the immediate resistance at the psychological level of 104.00, followed by the upper boundary of the ascending triangle around 104.80. A breakthrough above this level could reinforce the bullish sentiment, potentially pushing the cross past the psychological level of 105.00, aligning with the highest level of 105.04, which has not been seen since April 2013.

AUD/JPY extends its losses to near 103.80 during European trading hours on Thursday. However, the analysis of the daily chart indicates a bullish bias for the AUD/JPY pair, as it remains within an ascending triangle. Furthermore, the momentum indicator 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above the 50 level, suggesting confirmation of the bullish outlook.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.