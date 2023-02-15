AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears pressure bulls at critical support

The support is still intact, however, and we could see a move up into retrying the high prior to resistance kicking in which leaves the London and US sessions open in this regard.

The price is indeed resting above the trendline support, however, so the overall outlook remains bullish so long as the bulls commit to the neckline of the W-formation and build their foundations for the next move higher from there. A break of this area, however, will put the bulls in jeopardy of a major sell-off:

The daily chart is showing signs of exhaustion on the bid and the W-formation is a firm reversion pattern that could well see the price move in for the retest of the neckline near 91.70:

AUD/JPY has rallied in the week but is now coming under pressure with longs being out under heat and the weak hands moving out. We have three days of build-up since Friday's failed break of below 90.00 which leaves the scope for a meaningful correction for the day (s) ahead.

