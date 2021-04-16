AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears attack 84.00 on downbeat China GDP, Industrial Production

- AUD/JPY retreats from short-term ascending triangle resistance, refreshes intraday low on mixed China data.
- Receding bullish bias of MACD directs the quote towards 200-SMA.
- Bulls can eye March’s top beyond monthly horizontal resistance.
AUD/JPY takes offers around 84.10, down 0.25% intraday, after China flashed mixed data on early Friday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair steps back from the resistance line of a four-week-old ascending triangle formation.
Read: China’s GDP sees a record expansion of 18.3% YoY in Q4 2020 vs 18.9% expected, AUD/USD unfazed
Not only a lack of strong economics from Australia’s biggest customer but receding bullish bias of the MACD also favors AUD/JPY sellers targeting a 200-SMA level of 83.85. However, the 84.00 threshold offers immediate support to break.
In a case where the AUD/JPY prices drop below 200-SMA, the stated triangle’s support line near 83.15 will be the key to watch.
Meanwhile, an upside break of 84.50 should defy the bearish chart pattern and trigger a fresh rally targeting March’s top of 85.45.
During the rise, February’s top near 84.95 and the 85.00 round-figure may test the short-term AUD/JPY buyers.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.12
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|84.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.75
|Daily SMA50
|83.28
|Daily SMA100
|81.19
|Daily SMA200
|78.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.42
|Previous Daily Low
|83.88
|Previous Weekly High
|84.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.04
|Previous Monthly High
|85.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Thursday’s bearish spinning top below 1.2000 probes buyers
EUR/USD picks up bids after the first negative daily closing of the week. Strong RSI, successful break of 50-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful. Horizontal line from February 05 adds to the downside support, bulls will have a bumpy road beyond 1.2000.
GBP/USD: Bears stepping up at critical resistance
The daily chart is coinciding with a longer-term bearish outlook that opens risk to the downside having completed a significant correction of the prior bearish impulse. Bears can target a downside extension from the lower time frames.
Dogecoin price targets massive 50% breakout to a new all-time high
Dogecoin price has established a bull flag on the 1-hour chart. Only one crucial resistance level separates the digital asset from a significant 50% upswing. The network growth of Dogecoin continues increasing adding credence to the bullish outlook.
EUR/USD: Thursday’s bearish spinning top below 1.2000 probes buyers
EUR/USD picks up bids after the first negative daily closing of the week. Strong RSI, successful break of 50-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful. Horizontal line from February 05 adds to the downside support, bulls will have a bumpy road beyond 1.2000.
The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?
Recent American economic results have been exceptional. Payrolls, Retail Sales, and even Initial Jobless Claims, show recovery in full swing. But the dollar topped out against the euro and the yen two weeks ago even as US data has blossomed.