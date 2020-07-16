AUD/JPY pops and drops below 75.00 after Aussie Jobs report

By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY fails to keep the uptick to 75.00 after Aussie Unemployment Rate matches downbeat forecast.
  • Market’s risk-tone dwindles amid recent worries concerning the Sino-American relations.
  • A busy day ahead with Chinese GDP be the immediate catalyst.

AUD/JPY declines to 74.80 during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair recently seesawed around 75.00 after Australia’s June month employment data cited mixed figures. In doing so, the quote snaps the previous three-day winning streak.

While Aussie Employment Change crossed 112.5K expected with 210.8K, traders might have taken clues from Unemployment Rate that met market consensus of 7.4% versus 7.1% prior.

Read: Breaking: Aussie June employment beats expectations, AUD whippy in H&S formation 

Earlier during the day, Foreign Investments in Japan Stocks for the period ended on July 10 rose from ¥-77 B to ¥+67.2 B with Foreign Bond Investment surging past ¥-520.7 B to ¥1065.7 B.

Talking about the risk catalysts, the pair recently shrugged off the escalation in the US-China tussle followed by signals that the Trump administration is considering sweeping sanctions on the key diplomats from Beijing. The news follows previous headlines indicating the US policymakers’ investigations of the Chinese apps and Beijing’s readiness to retaliate American interference in Hong Kong matter.

Furthermore, the surge in Victoria’s virus figures and fears of further hardships in Tokyo residents, after the highest alerts due to the pandemic, added to the risk reset.

As a result, the market’s previous optimism, backed by hopes that the COVID-19 vaccine, seems to fade and the same could be witnessed in S&P 500 Futures’ pullback from the late-February top. Also portraying the shift in trading sentiment are mild losses by Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s ASX 200.

Moving on, traders will keep eyes on China’s data dump, including second quarter (Q2) GDP, June month Industrial Production and Retail Sales, for immediate direction. Although forecasts suggest further recovery of the AUD/JPY prices, any disappointment from the data will not be taken lightly and can add a burden to the market’s risk sentiment.

Technical analysis

An upward sloping trend line from June 12 and 21-day SMA increases the importance of $74.25 as the key support. On the contrary, bulls move gradually towards June month’s top of 76.79 with 75.00 and 75.60 acting as intermediate halts.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.86
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 74.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.21
Daily SMA50 72.98
Daily SMA100 70.33
Daily SMA200 72.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.28
Previous Daily Low 74.75
Previous Weekly High 75.16
Previous Weekly Low 73.98
Previous Monthly High 76.79
Previous Monthly Low 71.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.7
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

