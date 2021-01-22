AUD/JPY: Off intraday top on downbeat Aussie Retail Sales, cautious sentiment

- AUD/JPY drops as Australia’s December Retail Sales surprises with -4.2% figures.
- Japan’s CPI for December recovered but preliminary reading of Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for January dropped.
- Market sentiment sours as virus fears spread amid policymakers in the US, Europe, the UK and Japan.
AUD/JPY takes a U-turn from the intraday to 80.44 to currently around 80.40, up 0.08% on the day, following Australia’s Retail Sales release during early Friday. Also challenging the pair’s four-day uptrend is the recently cautious sentiment amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) worries.
The preliminary readings of Australia’s Retail Sales dropped below +7.1% prior to -4.2% in December. In doing so, the key release marks the heaviest fall since June 2020.
Read: Aussie Retail Sales arrives well below prior and estimates, AUD pressured
Earlier in the day, Australia’s Commonwealth Bank released initial figures for Manufacturing, Services and Composite PMIs for December. The figures suggested Manufacturing PMI rose to 57.2 versus 55.9 forecasts while Services PMI eased from 57.4 expected to 55.8. Even so, the Composite PMI gained from 55.6 to 56.00.
On the other hand, Japan also released December’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and January’s preliminary data for Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI. While the former recovered from -1.3% to -1.2% YoY, the later revisited the contraction area with 49.7 print versus 50.5 expected and 50.00 prior.
Other than the data, risk catalysts also weigh on the AUD/JPY prices. Not only US President Joe Biden’s worries over the further worsening of covid conditions but the administration’s fear of not matching the previous government’s upbeat promises on vaccines also triggered the virus woes. Following that, the European policymakers' push for tough lockdown measures joins their British counterparts’ demand to close down the national boundaries to tame the virus infection probed the bulls. Also, The Times said, “Japan govt has privately concluded Tokyo Olympics will have to be canceled because of coronavirus”, which in turn exerts additional downside pressure on the risks.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures struggle for a clear direction near 3,850 after refreshing the record high the previous day. Further, stocks in Australia and Japan are mildly offered by press time.
Looking forward, AUD/JPY traders will have to keep their eyes on the virus updates and US President Biden’s next moves for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading beyond 21-day SMA, at 79.89 now, precedes the double bottom flashed around 79.55/50, to challenge AUD/JPY bears. Alternatively, a downward sloping trend line from January 08, currently around 80.75, lures the pair buyers.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|80.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.87
|Daily SMA50
|78.35
|Daily SMA100
|76.92
|Daily SMA200
|75.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.52
|Previous Daily Low
|80.18
|Previous Weekly High
|80.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.72
|Previous Monthly High
|79.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Sellers elusive after weak Aussie Retail Sales
The weaker-than-expected Aussie Retail Sales data fail to elicit a bearish reaction from the Aussie dollar. AUD/USD remains flatlined near 0.7765. The decline in consumer spending during the holiday season puts a question mark on the strength of the recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
GBP/USD stays above 1.3700 despite looming border close in Britain
GBP/USD bulls catch a breather as the quote gyrates near the upper end of immediate trading range. UK policymakers push PM Johnson for full closure of UK borders, EU policymakers also emphasize further strict activity restrictions.
Gold bulls catch a breather above $1,850 amid virus woes
Gold fades recovery moves from $1,858.43, stays near two-week top. The yellow metal refreshed two-week top the previous day on stimulus hopes but the COVID-19 and downbeat data from the US, not to forget upbeat ECB, probes the bulls afterward.
Litecoin price could see a small pump to $150 as indicator flashes buy signals
Litecoin had a significant sell-off in the past 48 hours following Bitcoin’s bearish run towards $30,000. The entire cryptocurrency market lost more than $100 billion in the past 24 hours, but LTC could jump up again.
Dollar Index drops back below 21DMA but supported above 90.00 for now
DXY came under further selling pressure on Thursday, dropping about 0.4% or just under 40 points to fall to fresh lows of the week under 90.10. The Index also dropped back below its 21-day moving average.