AUD/JPY moves above 97.50 due to strong commodity prices, improved market sentiment

AUD/JPY gains ground for the second successive day, trading around 97.60 during the European hours on Tuesday. The upside of the AUD/JPY cross is attributed to the improved Australian Dollar (AUD) amid strong commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 Index also increased by 0.48% to around 8,230 on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. Mining and energy stocks led the recovery, while Australian shares followed overnight gains on Wall Street, where investors shifted focus from megacap tech stocks to other sectors.

Additionally, the AUD/JPY cross appreciates as the risk-sensitive AUD receives support from risk-on sentiment following reports about US President-elect Donald Trump's economic team considering a gradual increase in import tariffs boosted investor confidence.

According to Bloomberg, Trump's incoming administration is evaluating a phased approach to implementing tariffs, aiming to prevent a sharp rise in inflation while managing trade policy adjustments.

Moreover, the Japanese Yen (JPY) faces pressure amid uncertainty over the timing of the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) next rate hike. Market participants speculate that the BoJ may delay raising rates until April, awaiting confirmation of sustained wage growth during the spring negotiations.

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino stated on Tuesday that he would not directly link President Trump's inauguration address to the BoJ's decision on whether to raise rates in January. Himino emphasized that when the right time comes, the BoJ must adjust its policy without delay.

Regarding Trump's address, Himino expressed the intention to closely analyze the schedule and balance of the new US administration's policy measures and to see if any new information not previously communicated would emerge.