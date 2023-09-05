AUD/JPY loses momentum near 94.30 after the weaker Chinese data, RBA rate decision eyed

- AUD/JPY drops to 94.25 following the weaker Chinese Services PMI data.
- RBA will maintain its benchmark interest rate at 4.10% on Tuesday.
- Japanese household spending suffered its largest decline in nearly two and a half years.
- Market players await the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision, Australia’s GDP.
The AUD/JPY cross loses traction near 94.25 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The weaker-than-expected Chinese PMI data drags the Aussie lower. Investors await the key event, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision. This event might trigger volatility in the Australian Dollar (AUD) in the next session.
RBA is likely to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 4.10% on Tuesday as inflation eases, according to a Reuters poll. However, market players anticipate that the central bank will maintain its hawkish stance and open the door for additional rate hikes.
The latest data from Caixin on Tuesday showed that the Chinese Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 51.8 in August from 54.1 in July. The downbeat Chinese exert some selling pressure on the AUD as investors perceive the Aussie as a proxy for the Chinese economy.
As a result of growing prices, Japanese household expenditure suffered its largest decline in nearly two and a half years. Tuesday's data showed that household spending plunged 5.0% YoY in July, worse-than-expected of a 2.5% drop. This figure marked the fall for the fifth consecutive month. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintains its loose monetary policy while shifting away from yield curve control. BoJ Board member Toyoaki Nakamura said last week that policymakers need more time to transition to monetary tightening. That said, the monetary policy gap between Australia and Japan might cap the downside of the AUD/JPY cross for the time being.
Market participants will closely watch the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision later on Tuesday. RBA is expected to maintain its key interest rate unchanged at 4.10% on its Wednesday’s meeting. The attention will shift to the Australian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter due on Wednesday. The quarterly growth number is expected to grow 0.3%. On Friday, the Japanese GDP for Q2 will be released. Traders will take cues from these data and find trading opportunities around the AUD/JPY cross.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6435
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.6462
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6459
|Daily SMA50
|0.6602
|Daily SMA100
|0.6641
|Daily SMA200
|0.672
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.648
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6445
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6401
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6467
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6427
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6409
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6498
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6515
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 after weak China PMI, RBA in focus
AUD/USD is dropping further toward 0.6400 in response to the weak China's Caixin Services PMI data. The Aussie pair remains pressured amid China's property market concerns and anxiety ahead of the RBA interest rate decision.
EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0800 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.0800 in Tuesday's Asian trading. An upside consolidation in the US Dollar, positive US Treasury bond yields and a cautious risk tone undermine the pair, as ECB's Lagarde leaves Euro bulls unimpressed.
Gold remains depressed below $1,940, downside seems cushioned
Gold price trades with a negative bias for the second straight day on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains well within a familiar range held over the past week or so. The XAU/USD is placed just below the $1,940 level, down less than 0.10% for the day, and is pressured by a combination of factors.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Possible moves as BTC goes back to consolidation mode
Bitcoin price is back to consolidation after the recent Grayscale-infused data provided market impales. Ethereum price is following in a path almost similar to BTC, but Ripple price would not yield.
RBA Interest Rate Decision: Australian central bank expected to stand pat
Interest rate in Australia is likely to remain unchanged at 4.10% in September. The Reserve Bank of Australia could leave the door open for more interest rate hikes. RBA policy guidance set to ramp up volatility around the Australian Dollar.