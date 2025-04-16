AUD/JPY keeps the red below mid-90.00s after mostly upbeat Chinese macro data

- AUD/JPY attracts fresh sellers and retreats further from over a one-week high set on Tuesday.
- Trade uncertainties continue to weigh on investors’ sentiment and underpin the safe-haven JPY.
- US-China trade tensions overshadow upbeat Chinese data and do little to support spot prices.
The AUD/JPY cross drifts lower during the Asian session on Wednesday and moves away from over a one-week high, around the 91.40 region touched the previous day. Spot prices stick to negative bias below the mid-90.00s and move little in reaction to mostly upbeat Chinese macro releases.
The official data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that China’s economy expanded at an annual rate of 5.4% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 compared to the market forecast of 5.1%. On a quarterly basis, however, Chinese economic growth slowed from 1.6% to 1.2%, missing consensus estimates for a 1.4% print. Meanwhile, China’s annual March Retail Sales jumped by 5.9% vs. the 4.2% expected and 4% prior, while Industrial Production came in at 7.7% vs. 5.6% estimate and February’s 5.9%.
Furthermore, the Fixed Asset Investment advanced 4.2% year-to-date (YTD) year-over-year (YoY) in March vs 4.1% expected and 4.1% previous. However, the rapidly escalating US-China trade war, to a larger extent, overshadows the upbeat data and does little to provide any meaningful impetus to the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD). Moreover, persistent safe-haven demand, along with bets that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates further, underpins the Japanese Yen (JPY) and weighs on the AUD/JPY cross.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes released on Tuesday suggested that policymakers remain cautious about further interest rate cuts amid global economic uncertainty. This might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the AUD and help limit the downside for the AUD/JPY cross. Traders now look forward to monthly employment details from Australia, due for release during the Asian session on Thursday, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term trajectory for the AUD.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product (YoY)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China on a monthly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in China during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of China’s economic activity. The YoY reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter compared with the same quarter a year earlier. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Renminbi (CNY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold clinches fresh record highs, eyes $3,300 ahead of US data, Powell
Gold price resumes its record rally on Wednesday, with eyes on $3,300. China’s annual Q1 GDP beats expectations but US tariff uncertainty looms, aiding Gold price upside. Gold price is back in the overbought zone on the daily chart; US Retail Sales and Powell are eyed.
AUD/USD holds gains near 0.6350 after Chinese GDP data
AUD/USD consolidates gains near 0.6350 in Asian trading on Wednesday. The pair stays supported by the upbeat Chinese annual GDP, Retail Sales and Industrial Production data. However, the further upside appears capped by US-China trade woes ahead of US data and Powell.
USD/JPY stays pressured toward 142.50 amid renewed US Dollar selling
USD/JPY turns south toward 142.50 and remains close to a multi-month low touched last week. Tariff-driven uncertainty continued to weigh on the US Dollar. Adding to this hope for a US-Japan trade deal, the divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations and a softer risk tone underpin the safe-haven Japanese Yen.
UK CPI inflation expected to dip in March, opening door to BoE rate cut in May
The United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics will publish the March CPI data on Wednesday. The annual UK headline inflation is set to cool in March, while core CPI is seen to remain unchanged. The UK CPI data could inject volatility around the Pound Sterling amid a cautious BoE.
Is a recession looming?
Wall Street skyrockets after Trump announces tariff delay. But gains remain limited as Trade War with China continues. Recession odds have eased, but investors remain fearful. The worst may not be over, deeper market wounds still possible.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.