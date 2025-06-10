AUD/JPY jumps to near 94.50 as investors lack clarity on BoJ’s monetary policy outlook

- AUD/JPY advances for the fourth trading day in a row, while the Japanese Yen underperforms its peers on Tuesday.
- BoJ Ueda is confident about further monetary tightening if the underlying inflation returns to their 2% target.
- Investors await the outcome of the US-China trade meeting in London.
The AUD/JPY pair climbs to near 94.50 during Asian trading hours, extending its winning streak for the are fourth trading day on Tuesday. The cross strengthens as the Japanese Yen (JPY) underperforms its peers, while investors turning cautious about whether the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates again this year.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.20%
|0.09%
|0.23%
|0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.05%
|0.08%
|EUR
|-0.20%
|-0.10%
|0.00%
|-0.13%
|-0.25%
|-0.25%
|-0.10%
|GBP
|-0.09%
|0.10%
|0.06%
|-0.03%
|-0.15%
|-0.15%
|0.00%
|JPY
|-0.23%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.15%
|-0.32%
|-0.36%
|-0.22%
|CAD
|-0.04%
|0.13%
|0.03%
|0.15%
|-0.13%
|-0.12%
|0.04%
|AUD
|0.07%
|0.25%
|0.15%
|0.32%
|0.13%
|0.02%
|0.15%
|NZD
|0.05%
|0.25%
|0.15%
|0.36%
|0.12%
|-0.02%
|0.16%
|CHF
|-0.08%
|0.10%
|-0.01%
|0.22%
|-0.04%
|-0.15%
|-0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
On Monday, Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba warned that rising interest rates by the BoJ could limit the government’s borrowing power by increasing the cost of funds, an element that could hinder Tokyo’s spending plans. The statement from PM Ishiba came at a time when Tokyo has cited concerns over the economic outlook due to the fallout of the tariff policy by United States (US) President Donald Trump.
However, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has kept the door open for further monetary policy tightening. Earlier in the day, Kazuo Ueda told Parliament that “we will raise interest rates if we have enough confidence that underlying inflation nears 2% or moves around 2%.” According to a report from Reuters, the BoJ has signaled that the underlying inflation, a specific gauge of price pressures based on demand, has remained short of its annual target, even as broader consumer inflation trended well above 2% for at least the past three years.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its peers amid optimism that trade discussions between the US and China in London, which have entered their second day, will end on a positive note.
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett expressed confidence in an interview with CNBC on Monday that “export controls to be eased and rare earths to be released in volume” after the meeting.
Given that Australia is the leading trading partner of China, an improvement in the Chinese economic outlook strengthens the Aussie Dollar.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3550 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD edges lower in the European session on Tuesday but manages to hold above 1.3550. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 4.6% in the three months to April, as expected. Markets await the outcome of US-China trade talks.
EUR/USD slips below 1.1400 mark amid notable USD strength, downside seems limited
The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's move higher and attracts fresh sellers near the 1.1435 region during the Asian session on Tuesday. The intraday slide is sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand and drags spot prices back below the 1.1400 round figure in the last hour.
Gold price drops to $3,300 neighborhood amid modest USD strength
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from a one-week trough. The emergence of some USD buying and trade optimism weighed on the XAU/USD pair. Fed rate cut bets, US fiscal concerns, and geopolitical risks could support the commodity.
Hypeliquid inches toward its all-time high, breakout to $46 in sight
Hyperliquid, the decentralized perpetual trading platform and Layer 1 blockchain, is extending its gains on Tuesday, just inches away from the all-time high of $39.96. On-chain and derivatives data support the price rally as HYPE’s Open Interest and Total Value Locked are rising.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.