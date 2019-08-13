AUD/JPY: Geopolitics at the helm, trends are contaminated and short-lived

- AUD/JPY downside trend contaminated by a flip in geopolitical sentiment.
- Hong Kong protests are more effective, China faces intervention worries.
AUD/JPY is a keen currency cross to watch at this time. The Hong Kong situation is blowing up towards international geopolitical risks which would throw the US and Chinese relations back on ice and do so just as fast as they have appeared to have been rescued in recent phone calls between US and Chinese officials in the last 24-hours.
What's going on in Hong Kong could be far worse than Trump's tariff threats considering the Chinese are blaming the US for intervention which has escalated protests that started in June. Meanwhile, the Chinese communist party could severely escalate the problems before the National Day of the People's Republic of China on Oct 1st, wanting to crush the protestors before that special day of celebrations and a human rights scenario would likely result in UK/US and international scrutiny over the Chinese regime. There are reports that troops are headed to the border of Hong Kong.
There is sympathy for the protestors but mainland China must save face and can't give in to a demand that the protestors are asking for all the while Hong Kong businesses have been adversely affected since the protests began back in June.
What do the HK protestors want?
The extradition bill is what the protestors are fighting for and it was suspended by the territory’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, in mid-June, but protesters want it officially withdrawn. In addition to demanding Lam’s resignation, the protesters are calling for:
- The complete withdrawal of the proposed extradition bill.
- The government to withdraw the use of the word “riot” in relation to protests.
- The unconditional release of arrested protesters and charges against them dropped.
- An independent inquiry into police behaviour.
- Implementation of genuine universal suffrage.
Meanwhile, there has been some relief in risk following the reports that the US Trade Representative (USTR) Lighthizer's office in a published statement today had announced that additional tariffs on some Chinese imports, including cell phone and laptop computers, will be delayed until December 15. There were also reports that Chinese, U.S. chief trade negotiators held phone talks and Trump also hinted that China has agreed to buy more agricultural products all of which have given rise to a 1.89% jump in AUD/JPY on the day. However, any signs of further escalations of trade tensions coupled with the HK risk will likely flip this move right back over again.
AUD/JPY levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.42
|Today Daily Change
|1.34
|Today Daily Change %
|1.89
|Today daily open
|71.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.06
|Daily SMA50
|74.79
|Daily SMA100
|76.33
|Daily SMA200
|77.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.7
|Previous Daily Low
|70.9
|Previous Weekly High
|72.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.74
|Previous Monthly High
|76.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1200 as US to delay some tariffs
EUR/USD is falling below 1.1200 after the US has announced that it will delay some of the planned tariffs on China. Earlier, US inflation beat expectations and German ZEW disappointed.
GBP/USD gains limited by upbeat trade news
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050. The US has announced that it will delay some of the tariffs until December. Earlier, UK wages beat expectations while the unemployment rate rose.
USD/JPY finds resistance at 107, still up more than 1% near mid-106s
Market sentiment improves on US-China trade headlines. Riot police reportedly pushing back protestors at Hong Kong airport. 10-year US Treasury bond yield adds more than 2% on Tuesday.
Gold plummets below $1,500 on renewed trade optimism
The XAU/USD pair, which capitalized on the risk-off flows and rose to its highest level in more than six years at $1,535, earlier today, came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and slumped below the critical $1,500.
Cryptocurrencies take a hit as USD bounces back following USTR news
The likes of BTC, ETH and XRP have all fallen in tandem after news of a tariff delay on China was announced. The chart below shows a 4-hour chart of ETH/USD falling 1.49% from 208.35 to 205.94 after the measures were announced.