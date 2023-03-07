AUD/JPY gauges an intermediate cushion around 90.00 despite RBA considering rate pause

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • AUD/JPY is looking for a cushion around 90.20 despite less-hawkish remarks from RBA Lowe.
  • The RBA may pause its aggressive rate hike cycle amid the presence of signs of inflation softening.
  • Last BoJ Kuroda’s monetary policy announcement is likely to be dovish.

The AUD/JPY pair is building a firm cushion around 90.20 in the early Asian session. The risk barometer is displaying signs of exhaustion in the downside momentum. It seems that the cross is building ground for a fresh move ahead of the interest rate decision by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which is scheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, commentary from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe has failed to trigger any reaction from the Australian Dollar. RBA Lowe cited “The central bank is closer to pausing its aggressive cycle of rate increases as the policy is now in the restrictive territory and there are signs the economy was responding.” However, economists at ANZ Bank believe that the RBA will deliver more hikes in April and May to a peak of 4.1%.

On Tuesday, the RBA said, “Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator is confirming a peak in Australian inflation.” The statement came after a fifth consecutive 25 basis points (bps) rate hike announcement by RBA Lowe, which pushed the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.60%

Investors should be aware of the fact that Australia’s monthly CPI (Jan) dropped to 7.4% from the former release of 8.4%.

Apart from that, RBA Lowe has said “China reopening is positive for our economy,” while also adding that no particular implications for inflation from China reopening. It is worth noting that Australia is a leading trading partner of China and the upbeat Chinese economic outlook also supports the Australian Dollar.

Meanwhile, investors in Tokyo are preparing for the BoJ monetary policy meeting scheduled for Friday. This will be the last monetary policy meeting to be announced by BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and maintenance of expansionary policy is highly expected.

The street is skeptical about tweaking yield curve control (YCC) further as the majority of inflationary pressures in the Japanese economy are coming from international forces and wages and domestic demand seems incapable of keeping the inflation rate above 2%.

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 90.42
Today Daily Change -1.06
Today Daily Change % -1.16
Today daily open 91.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 91.9
Daily SMA50 91.14
Daily SMA100 92.07
Daily SMA200 93.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 91.95
Previous Daily Low 91.37
Previous Weekly High 92.25
Previous Weekly Low 91.28
Previous Monthly High 93.06
Previous Monthly Low 90.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 91.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 91.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 91.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 91.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 90.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 91.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 92.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 92.42

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD stays pressured at four-month low under 0.6600 as RBA’s Lowe sounds dovish

AUD/USD stays pressured at four-month low under 0.6600 as RBA’s Lowe sounds dovish

AUD/USD holds lower grounds near 0.6585-80, the lowest levels since early November 2022, showing little reaction to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe’s dovish remarks during early Wednesday. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD bears attack two-month-old support near 1.0540 to keep the reins

EUR/USD bears attack two-month-old support near 1.0540 to keep the reins

EUR/USD remains pressured around the lowest levels in a week, making rounds to 1.0550-45 after falling the most in nearly 3.5 months the previous day. The major currency pair snapped two-day winning streak while posting a U-turn from the 13-day-long horizontal hurdle.

EUR/USD News

Gold plunges to near $1,810 as Fed prepares for higher terminal rate

Gold plunges to near $1,810 as Fed prepares for higher terminal rate

Gold price has witnessed an intense sell-off from the market participants as Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell, in his testimony before Congress, has confirmed that the central bank is prepared for more rates than previously anticipated.

Gold News

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust rises to a six-month high as tables turn in favor of Grayscale against SEC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust rises to a six-month high as tables turn in favor of Grayscale against SEC

Grayscale Investments is currently holding the spotlight thanks to the ongoing court proceedings against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Since filing the lawsuit against SEC last year, Grayscale has been waiting for the opportunity to prove itself right.

Read more

Risk rally withers on hawkish Powell comments

Risk rally withers on hawkish Powell comments

Stocks came looking fairly confident, and aiming to build on last week’s late gains. A more dovish RBA meeting seemed to provide the appetiser ahead of Powell’s testimony, but the Fed chairman has poured cold water on the rally.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures