AUD/JPY falls 0.6% as Yen rebounds, slips below 95.00

- The AUD/JPY is getting pushed back down into consolidation, slipping back beneath 95.00.
- The Yen is seeing a resurgence across the board on newfound strength.
- The Aussie is seeing recent gains get pared back heading into the end of the week.
The AUD/JPY is seeing downside for Friday as the Yen (JPY) catches a late bid to close out the trading week.
The Aussie (AUD) caught a mid-week bid after Australian inflation ticked higher than expected, pushing the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) closer towards additional rate hikes heading into the end of the year, but topside action for the AUD remains limited as the JPY finds some newfound strength.
Japanese inflation improved for October, with the annualized Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) print early Friday coming in at 3.3% versus the previous month's 2.8%, largely owing to increasing energy prices.
Tokyo CPI excluding food and energy prices declined, albeit slightly, to 3.8% from the previous period's 3.9%, which itself was revised upwards from 3.8%.
AUD/JPY traders will be looking ahead to Monday's Aussie and Japan data readings, with Australian Retail Sales (forecast 0.3%, previous 0.2%) early, followed later in the day by Japanese Unemployment Rate (forecast 2.6%, previous 2.7%).
AUD/JPY Technical Outlook
Friday's decline for the Aussie sees the AUD/JPY pushing straight back into the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as the pair struggles to find momentum in the medium term; long-term support sits at the 200-day SMA just below 93.00 while the current ceiling on any bullish moves sits at late September's high near the 97.00 handle.
The Aussie is still up over 10% from 2023's lows against the beleaguered Yen, but a rebounding JPY could see the AUD/JPY set for a bearish trend formation.
AUD/JPY Daily Chart
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|95.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.98
|Daily SMA50
|94.74
|Daily SMA100
|94.87
|Daily SMA200
|92.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.2
|Previous Daily Low
|94.25
|Previous Weekly High
|95.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|94.14
|Previous Monthly High
|96.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.4
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
