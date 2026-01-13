The GBP/JPY cross builds on the previous day's breakout momentum through a nearly three-week-old range and gains follow-through positive traction for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Spot prices have climbed to a fresh high since August 2008, with bulls now looking to extend the ascending trend further beyond the 214.00 mark amid a broadly weaker Japanese Yen (JPY).

Reports that Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may soon call a snap election to take advantage of her approval ratings fuel speculations about further expansionary fiscal policy. This comes on top of the uncertainty over the likely timing of the next rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the deepening Japan–China diplomatic crisis, which, in turn, is seen weighing heavily on the JPY. Moreover, the underlying bullish sentiment across the global equity markets turns out to be another factor undermining the JPY's safe-haven status and pushing the GBP/JPY cross higher.

The JPY bears, meanwhile, seem unaffected by expectations that Japanese authorities could step in to stem further weakness in the domestic currency. In fact, Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said this Tuesday that she shared concerns over the JPY's recent one-sided slide with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and added that the tolerance for weakness was limited. Moreover, the BoJ's hawkish outlook also does little to ease the prevalent selling bias surrounding the JPY, which backs the case for a further near-term appreciating move for the GBP/JPY cross.

The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, benefits from the lack of any meaningful US Dollar (USD) buying interest. This, in turn, validates the near-term positive outlook on the back of the overnight strength beyond the previous multi-year peak, around the 212.15 region, touched last week. From a technical perspective, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flashing overbought conditions and warrants caution for the GBP/JPY bulls. Traders now look to Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey's speech for a fresh impetus amid bets for two more interest rate cuts in 2026.