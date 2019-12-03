AUD/JPY extends gains after status quo RBA decision

- AUD has picked up a bid after RBA's status quo rate decision.
- AUD/JPY is extending gains, having hit a session high of 74.67 after RBA.
- RBA said downside risks to the economy have weakened recently.
AUD/JPY jumped nearly 30 pips to hit a session high of 74.67 after the Reserve Bank of Austrlia kept interest rates unchanged at 0.75%, as expected.
The policy statement said the the risks are still tilted to the downside, however, some of the downside pressures have weakened recently. Further, the RBA said the jobless rate will drop below 5% in 2020, 2021.
While the bank reiterated that the Australian economy appears to have reached a gentle turning point, it maintained that low interest rates will be required in Australia to reach full employment and achieve the inflation target.
Further, the central bank expressed willingness to ease monetary policy further if needed to support sustainable growth in the economy.
All-in-all, the policy statement carried a slightly optimistic tone and that is likely boding well for the Aussie dollar.
Looking forward, the pair may continue to take cues from the broader market sentiment. As of writing, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.22% gain, supporting the gains in AUD/JPY.
Technically speaking, the pair has bounced up strongly from the support of the trendline rising from August and October lows, reinforcing the bullish bias.
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.44
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|74.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.3
|Daily SMA50
|73.82
|Daily SMA100
|73.5
|Daily SMA200
|75.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.53
|Previous Daily Low
|74.06
|Previous Weekly High
|74.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.7
|Previous Monthly High
|75.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.05
