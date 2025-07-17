AUD/JPY drifts lower to below 96.50 as Australian Unemployment Rate hits 3.5-year high

- AUD/JPY edges lower to around 96.35 in Thursday’s early Asian session, losing 0.18% on the day.
- Australia’s Unemployment Rate climbed to 4.3% in June vs. 4.1% prior, signaling potential for more rate cuts.
- Reduced expectations for an immediate BoJ rate hike might weigh on the Japanese Yen.
The AUD/JPY cross faces some selling pressure near 96.35 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) as Australia’s Unemployment Rate jumps to a three-and-a-half-year high in June. Traders await Japan’s June National Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data due later on Friday for fresh impetus.
Australian employment grew substantially in June. Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed that the country’s Unemployment Rate rose to 4.3% in June from 4.1% in May. This reading came in above the market consensus of 4.1% and registered the highest since late 2021. This employment report supported the case for a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate cut next month, which exerts some selling pressure on the Aussie.
“The consecutive poor jobs prints and the jump in unemployment rate to 4.3% is likely to spook the RBA,” said Alex Loo, a macro strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank in Singapore. “Investors are likely to read that the RBA may opt for consecutive cuts in August and September now,” Loo added.
On the other hand, slowing economic growth in Japan and tariff uncertainty might reduce bets for an immediate Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike. This, in turn, might cap the upside for the JPY and act as a tailwind for the cross.
Furthermore, BoJ may face political pressure to keep interest rates low for longer than it wants, as Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition may lose the upper house majority in Sunday's vote. Analysts expect that if opposition groups gain traction, that could boost bond yields and complicate the BoJ's efforts to normalise monetary policy.
Employment FAQs
Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD declines following disappointing employment data
The Australian Dollar declines against the US Dollar on Thursday, retracing its recent gains from the previous session. The AUD/USD pair further depreciates following the release of disappointing employment data from Australia, reinforcing the case for the Reserve Bank of Australia easing.
USD/JPY climbs to mid-148.00s amid fresh USD buying
The Japanese Yen attracts fresh sellers after data released during the Asian session on Thursday showed that Japan clocked a smaller-than-expected trade surplus in June amid a continued decline in exports. This comes amid persistent headwinds from US trade tariffs, slowing economic growth in Japan, declining real wages, and signs of cooling inflation.
Gold price retreats further from multi-week high touched on Wednesday
Gold price attracts fresh sellers amid renewed USD buying and reduced Fed rate cut bets. A generally positive risk tone is seen as another factor undermining the precious metal. Persistent trade-related uncertainties could limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
Top Crypto Gainers: Solana-based meme coins FLOKI, BONK post double-digit gains, CRV targets $1
Solana-based meme coins Floki and Bonk edged lower by 2% at press time on Thursday, following the 30% gains on Wednesday, ranking as top crypto gainers in the last 24 hours. Curve DAO ranks third with a 21% surge following a triangle setup breakout, targeting the $1 psychological level.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.