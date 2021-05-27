AUD/JPY consolidates below 84.50 amid risk aversion

- AUD/JPY fails to hold onto the previous day’s gain on Thursday.
- Risk sensitivity downplays the cross performance.
- Yen gains on safe-haven appeal.
AUD/JPY price remains muted in the Asian session. The cross loses part of its previous day’s gain as market sentiment turns a bit edgy.
At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY cross is trading at 84.48, up 0.02% for the day.
The rebound in the US dollar reflects the shift in market dynamics. The precious metal retreated from the higher levels due to the overnight gains in the greenback. Gold slipped below the coveted $1,900 mark with 0.01% losses and Silver lost almost 1%.
Inflationary risk is riding the market sentiment causing investors to reduce their investment in riskier assets. Rising prices induce fear of the economy overheating, which could lead central banks and governments to roll out the economic stimulus and lower interest rates.
The first in the series is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which hinted at the probable rate hike in September 2022.
Market participants are now waiting for the release of US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data on Friday, the Fed gauge of inflationary pressure.
If the data came in alignment with the market expectations, then it could spur the expectations of a sooner rate hike and could dampen the risk sentiment.
Meanwhile, Aussie is downbeat by the recent surge in corona cases in Victoria with the extended lockdown in the pipeline.
On the other hand, the yen gets the investor’s attention for its safe haven appeal. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Monetary Policy Board member Hitoshi Suzuki said on Tuesday, the economy is likely to recover gradually as the service sector is expected to lower than that prior to the pandemic for the time being. The statement is aligned with BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's repeated concerns over the downside risk in the economy.
Against this backdrop, it's worth mentioning that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,192 down 0.02%.
In the light economic calendar, investors are gearing up for the release of Australia’s Private Capital Expenditure data.
AUD/JPY Additional Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|84.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.67
|Daily SMA50
|84.17
|Daily SMA100
|82.92
|Daily SMA200
|79.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.67
|Previous Daily Low
|84.24
|Previous Weekly High
|85.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.04
|Previous Monthly High
|85.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
