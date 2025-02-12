AUD/JPY climbs to near 96.50 as Ueda avoids offering clear guidance on the policy outlook

- AUD/JPY strengthens as BoJ Governor Ueda holds back on clear guidance regarding interest rate policy.
- BoJ Governor Ueda affirmed that the central bank will uphold its policy until a sustainable 2% inflation rate is achieved.
- The AUD struggles amid increased risk aversion following new US tariffs and hawkish signals from Fed’s Powell.
AUD/JPY extends its winning streak for a third consecutive session, trading around 96.50 during European hours on Wednesday. The pair’s upside is attributed to the weaker Japanese Yen (JPY) after Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda refrained from providing clear guidance on the future path of interest rates.
During a parliamentary session, Ueda reiterated that the central bank would maintain its monetary policy until it achieves a sustainable 2% inflation rate, offering no definitive timeline for exiting Japan’s massive stimulus program.
In contrast, BoJ board member Naoki Tamura emphasized last week the need to raise the policy rate to at least 1% in the latter half of fiscal 2025. Additionally, stronger-than-expected wage and household spending data have bolstered the hawkish outlook for monetary policy.
However, the upside for AUD/JPY remains limited as the Australian Dollar (AUD) struggles amid increased risk aversion. Market sentiment soured after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff hike, while Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank was in no rush to cut interest rates further.
Adding to pressure on the AUD, Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, criticized Australia late Tuesday, accusing the country of "killing the aluminum market." This came a day after Trump signed executive orders imposing tariffs on certain metal imports. Australia is now seeking exemptions from the new steel and aluminum tariffs, with Trump previously indicating he would give "great consideration" to the request due to the trade imbalance between the two nations.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.0350 as Trump's tariffs and US CPI awaited
EUR/USD remains steady above 1.0350 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair trades with caution as US President Trump’s plans of reciprocal tariffs through executive action, bypassing Congress, keep the US Dollar underpinned ahead of the US inflation report.
GBP/USD keeps range near 1.2450 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD trades modestly flat near 1.2450 in the European session on Wednesday, reversing early gains. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar stays firm amid market's nervounsess ahead of US CPI data and likely Trump's reciprocal tariffs implementation.
Gold price remains depressed below $2,900 as traders keenly await US CPI report
Gold price attracts some sellers for the second straight day amid a modest USD uptick. The overnight hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Powell revived demand for the buck. Trade war fears should help limit any corrective slide for the safe-haven XAU/USD pair.
CPI Data to reveal US inflation holding firm in January, with Fed’s target still out of reach
The Consumer Price Index is expected to show an annual increase of 2.9% in January—matching the previous month’s reading. The core CPI is predicted to still remain above the Fed’s target at 3.1% compared to a year ago.
Tariffs, what tariffs? Markets waver, as Trump’s tariff threats fail to dent market sentiment
Global stock markets brushed off tariff fears on Monday, however, as 25% levies on imports of steel and aluminum came into force late Monday night, which included steel and aluminum finished products, futures markets started to decline, and the S&P 500 along with the Eurostoxx 50 index are expected to open lower today as a tone of caution impacts financial markets.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.