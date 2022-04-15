AUD/JPY balances in a 93.50-93.60 range, eyeing the 94.00 mark amid broader weakness in the yen

- AUD/JPY is oscillating in a tight range after an upside move in early Tokyo.
- Investors have shrugged off poor performance from the Aussie’s labor market.
- BOJ’s Kuroda is still inclined to further stimulus in Japan despite higher commodity prices.
The AUD/JPY pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 93.50-93.60 in the Asian session amid lower volumes due to the holiday-truncated week. The cross is inching higher swiftly in the Asian session as the market participants shrugged off the poor Unemployment data reported by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
The Australian Unemployment Rate landed at 4%, higher than the market consensus of 3.9% but similar to the prior figure of 4%. This indicates that the Australian administration needs more time to push jobless rates below 4%. Unless a consistency in lower Unemployment Rate gets achieved, an interest rate hike will be less likely. Meanwhile, the Australian labor market added only 17.9k new jobs against the expectation of 40K. This indicates that a loose labor market is going to persist longer and the Aussie economy may need more stimulus in achieving full employment levels.
On the Tokyo front, Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s Governor Haruhiko Kuroda in his speech on Wednesday focused on rising inflation and declining households’ real income. Advancing energy bills and food item prices are impacting the household’s income. Also, the surging commodities prices are affecting the corporate margins. However, stimulus from the BOJ will continue to inject into the economy as Japan’s growth has yet not reached its pre-pandemic levels.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|93.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.95
|Daily SMA50
|87.01
|Daily SMA100
|84.46
|Daily SMA200
|83.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.7
|Previous Daily Low
|93.13
|Previous Weekly High
|94.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.58
|Previous Monthly High
|94.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0800 following Thursday's slump
After suffering heavy losses and plunging to its weakest level in two years at 1.0757 amid the European Central Bank's inaction on Thursday, EUR/USD staged a modest recovery. With the market action turning subdued on Easter Friday, the pair is moving sideways slightly above 1.0800.
GBP/USD: A pullback toward the 20-EMA sense an optimal buy
A sheer upside after a double bottom formation has advocated a strong reversal. A loud move displayed by the RSI (14) is expressing a shift in the dominance. Pound bulls are offering a bargain buy to investors after a pullback at 20-EMA.
Gold aims $2,000 amid a solid rebound to near $1,960, yields surge
Gold witnessed a strong rebound in the late New York session from around $1,961.00 following a minor correction in the US dollar Index (DXY). Investors preferred the precious metal for parking their funds amid a long weekend due to the Easter holiday.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
Bitcoin price is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. On-chain metrics are hinting at a massive bullish outlook from a long-term perspective.
Lagarde: Inflation Oui, rate hikes Non, growth N'est-ce Pas Premium
Facing the risks of European war for the first time in two generations, the ECB will keep its economic support untouched despite inflation that has rocketed to nearly four times its official target.