AUD/JPY approaches 84.00 post-RBA decision

- AUD/JPY extends the previous week’s gain on Tuesday
- AUD gains across the board after RBA maintained its status quo on interest rates.
- Yen remains under pressure on rising corona infections and extension of lockdown ahead of summer Olympics.
AUD/JPY holds onto the initial gains on Tuesday in the early European trading hours. The pair touched the intraday high in the vicinity of 84.0 and manages to preserve the upside momentum following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision.
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 83.79, up 0.30% for the day.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its official cash rate (OCR)unchanged at a record low of 0.10% in its July monetary policy meeting.
The market already discounted the RBA's decision and expected nothing new will be offered in the meeting. The only key takeaway is that the RBA is planning another round of bond purchases beyond the completion date in September.
In addition to that, the ongoing tensions between China and Australia came up with another blowout after Beijing accused its counterpart of COVID-19 vaccine sabotage in Asia-pacific keeps pressure on the aussie.
On the economic side, the Australian AiG Construction PMI dropped to 55.5 in June from 58.3 in the previous month. The Retails Sales rose 0.4% in June compared to 1.1% growth in the prior month.
On the other hand, the yen gained on its safe-haven appeal amid rising coronavirus infection globally due to the Delta variant and threatening the pace of economic recovery.
In the latest development, the Japanese government is set to extend its quasi-state of emergence in Tokyo during the Summer Olympics. A slower vaccination rollout program and lockdown restriction kept the currency gains limited
The sentiment further soured following the downbeat economic data. Household Spending in Japan jumped 11.6% in May, though the pace of growth slowed from the previous month from a 13% gain.
As for now, the market dynamics continue to influence the pair’s performance for the time being.
AUD/JPY additional levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|83.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.88
|Daily SMA50
|84.36
|Daily SMA100
|84
|Daily SMA200
|80.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.62
|Previous Daily Low
|83.42
|Previous Weekly High
|84.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.82
|Previous Monthly High
|85.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
