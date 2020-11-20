AUD/CNY to move back towards 4.95 by end-2020 – Westpac

AUD/CNY has mostly been driven by the broad swings in AUD/USD this year, but so far in November, the aussie has outperformed a wide range of Asian currencies, including the yuan. Economists at Westpac forecast the pair at 4.95 by the end of the year.

Key quotes

“The RBA has made clear that the cash rate won’t rise for at least 3 years and yields along the curve should remain historically low. In contrast, China’s benchmark 1-year loan rate has been 3.85% since April. The inclusion of China government bonds in key indexes adds to the fixed income demand for CNY.”

“The yuan is supported by international border closures, which shrink China’s services deficit as outbound tourism and business travel is curtailed.”

“AUD remains a high beta play against USD which we expect to be under pressure into 2021 as the Fed struggles to compensate for inadequate fiscal support. Moreover, vaccine news should continue to bolster equities, helping risk-sensitive AUD return to CNY 4.95 by year-end.”