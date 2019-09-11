AUD bullish: Dalian iron-ore gains 2% on falling shipments, China stimulus hopes

Iron-ore prices, traded on the Chinese Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), extends its three-day upbeat momentum on Wednesday, up nearly 2% to CNY 662 per tonne ($ 93).
The bullish sentiment around the commodity is mainly driven by falling shipments from big miners and increased odds of further economic stimulus by China in a bid to combat deepening economic slowdown.
The gains in the ferrous metal’s prices could keep the renewed uptick in the AUD/USD pair intact. The spot currently trades near-daily tops of 0.6864, helped by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) comments. The RBA said in parliament earlier today that it's unlikely it will need to employ unconventional monetary policy measures.
It’s worth noting that iron-ore, one of Australia's top exports, is seen correcting from a bear market seen end-August.
AUD/USD Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6861
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6776
|Daily SMA50
|0.6862
|Daily SMA100
|0.6909
|Daily SMA200
|0.7019
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6871
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6862
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6687
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6862
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6825
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6894
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
