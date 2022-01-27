ATVI Stock Forecast: Activision Blizzard dips further during volatile day for the markets

Another gaming titan, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is set to report its quarterly earnings on February 1st. The company has actually already raised 2022 guidance twice over the past year which is a positive sign for shareholders. EA has been rumored to be an acquisition target in the past, and some industry analysts have pondered if Sony would make a corresponding move to match what Microsoft just did. Shares of EA were down by 0.79% during Wednesday’s trading session.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard set a record for the largest tech takeover in history. It sends a clear message that one of the largest and most powerful companies in the world is bullish on the gaming industry moving forward. Since the next generation consoles were released, Microsoft has trailed Sony’s Playstation 5 in terms of global sales. If Microsoft chooses to make some of Activision Blizzard’s marquee franchises exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, we could see a migration to Microsoft for fans of Call of Duty or Overwatch.

NASDAQ:ATVI fell for the third straight session on Wednesday, as the markets whipsawed from green to red in the afternoon. Shares of ATVI fell a further 0.43% and closed the trading session at $78.78 . The stock hasn’t shown much pep following the announcement of its acquisition by tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tech stocks were higher in the morning but trailed off into the closing bell. The NASDAQ managed a small gain of 0.02%, while the Dow Jones fell by 130 basis points and the S&P 500 dropped a further 0.15% during yet another tumultuous session for the US markets.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.