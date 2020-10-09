Atlanta Fed's GDPNow edges lower to 35.2% for Q3 after US data

The real gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States is expected to grow by 35.2% in the third quarter of 2020, down slightly from 35.3% on October 6th, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's latest GDPNow report showed on Friday.

"After this morning’s wholesale trade report from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 48.9% to 48.4%," the Atlanta Fed explained in its publication.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.56% on a daily basis at 93.05.