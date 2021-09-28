Atlanta Federal Reserve's Bostic: Taper warranted if current trends continue, but...

Atlanta Federal Reserve's Raphael Bostic has stated that the US is in the midst of a lot of "jumble" in the labour market, but the economy is on a firm footing for a full recovery.
Key comments
Fed trying to keep track of labour choices, child care, automation, other issues to understand how the economy has changed.
Homebuyers today in "much stronger position" than early 2000s, with lower risk of default.
Confident that as the economy heals yield curve will steepen.
Taper warranted if current trends continue, but still in a pandemic driven economy.
Climate change does present risks to assets and thus to portfolios of those that own them.
Healthy to be having conversations about how climate is changing asset risk profile.
Not the job of the Fed to tell people what they can or cannot invest in.
Not acknowledging climate risk could mean US economy performs worse than otherwise.
Notion of a digital account at the Fed for every American would be a "radical" departure, with information, privacy and intermediation issues to resolve.
Any decision on central bank digital currency "a ways off," given the complexity of issues to resolve.
Market implications
The Fed taper is not a done deal for November according to Bostic's rhetoric as he airs on the side of caution which makes next week's Nonfarm Payrolls event key for markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 1.1663, the year low
EUR/USD plummeted on the back of risk aversion, trading a handful of pips above the year low. US Federal Reserve chief Powell repeated they are “almost there” on tapering.
GBP/USD plummets below 1.3550 on stronger dollar, energy crisis
GBP/USD has plunged under 1.3550, the lowest since January. Markets are in a sour mood as China suffers from power outages. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages. The pound ignores the hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey.
Gold bears aiming to retest the year low
Supply change issues are taking their toll on global economic growth. Powell noted inflation is more concerning than earlier this year. XAU/USD has fallen to a fresh one-month low and has room to extend its slump
Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October
Bitcoin price shows signs of bullish breakout as it traverses a falling wedge. Ethereum price also displays an optimistic outlook as it forms a descending parallel channel.
Confidence dips on bad news flurry despite jobs plentiful at record high
Consumer confidence dropped to a 7-month low as the Delta variant brought a spike in COVID cases. With no shortage of other factors to blame, such as wildfires, war, hurricanes and a border crisis, we see room for improvement in coming months.