Asian stocks track S&P 500 Futures to north, Nikkei 225 up over 2.0%

- Asian equities cheer increasing odds of $1.9 trillion stimulus from the US.
- Mixed news on vaccinations, US-Iran tension fail to disappoint bulls.
- Japanese Current Account, Trade Balance print welcome figures.
- Bank holiday in New Zealand, light calendar elsewhere restrict market moves.
Asian shares follow US stock futures and Treasury yields amid a lack of major data/events and mostly dead news feeds during early Monday. In doing so, the risk barometer cheers fresh updates over the US covid relief package as well as vaccinations while paying a little heed to the Washington-Tehran tussle and fewer signals at home.
As a result, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rises 0.71% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 leads the region’s uptrend with 2.10 gains while refreshing the highest levels since the early 1990s.
In addition to the latest comments from the US policymakers and Senate’s passage of the much-awaited American aid package, Japan’s better-than-expected Current Account and Trade Balance data offer extra help to the Japanese markets.
Australia’s ASX 200 follows the suit with 0.80% gains by press time despite China’s latest arrest of Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei on national security charge, per Bloomberg. It should be noted that the second coronavirus (COVID-19) case in Melbourne also threatens the mood in Canberra. Further, New Zealand’s NZX 50 is also among the same lot while ignoring bank holidays at home and rises 0.30% intraday.
Moving on, Chinese stocks remain bid, mostly up 1.0%, as the yuan rally fails to accompany signals of stop in the easy money policy.
It’s worth mentioning that the stocks in South Korea buck the trend with mild losses while those from Indonesia and India print small gains by press time.
US dollar index (DXY) stays heavy while extending Friday’s pullback from a two-month top whereas WTI refreshes the 13-month top as Iran hints proposal to increasing arms embargo if the US fails to recall the sanctions and settle the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal. Additionally, S&P 500 Futures rise to the fresh high of the month while following Friday’s notable rally in Wall Street.
Moving on, Asian dullness is likely to extend to the European and the US sessions. However, news relating to the American aid package, coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines and the US-Iran tension could entertain market players.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady below 0.7700 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD holds steady, looking to extend Friday’s advance towards 0.7700. Market sentiment remains upbeat amid the US stimulus optimism, vaccine developments even as the US employment data came in mixed.
Gold trades under 50-week SMA
Gold has pulled back by $10 from the session high of $1,818, having failed to keep gains above the 50-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle at $1,815 early Monday. The weekly chart shows the path of least resistance is to the downside.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
Dollar Index eyes key support after Friday's bearish reversal
The dollar index holds support at 91.00 after Friday's rejection at 91.60. The greenback's corrective bounce from the Jan. 6 low of 89.21 looks to have ended, Friday's bearish outside day candle indicates. The index fell by 0.5%, as the US NFP posted a partly gain of 49K jobs in Jan.