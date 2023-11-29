Asian stocks hold steady; Australia's ASX 200 outperforms after softer domestic inflation data

- Asian stocks witnessed a muted trading action on Wednesday amid China's economic woes.
- Australia's ASX 200 is among the best performers amid reduced bets for more RBA rate hikes.
- Traders look to the prelim US GPD print for some impetus ahead of Chinese PMI on Thursday.
Most Asian stocks took cues from the overnight positive close on Wall Street, though gains were limited amid concerns over the worsening economic outlook in China. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of key economic readings from China and the United States (US).
The official Chinese PMI data is due for release on Thursday and is expected to show a sustained declining trend in the country's manufacturing sector activity. This comes on the back of growing worries about a property market crisis in the world's second-largest economy and keeps a lid on the latest optimism led by expectations for an early pivot by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
In fact, Fed Governor Christopher Waller – a noted hawk – said on Tuesday that he was increasingly confident that policy is currently well positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to the central bank's 2% target. Waller added that the easing inflation could allow the Fed to start cutting interest rates in 2024, which boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.
Australia’s ASX 200 Index, meanwhile, is among the better performers for the day on the back of softer domestic consumer inflation figures, which lifted hopes that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will not raise rates any further. The CPI, however, remains well above the RBA’s target range, suggesting that the central bank is likely to keep interest rates higher for longer.
Moving ahead, investors now look to the prelim US GDP report, due for release later during the early North American session, which is expected to show that the economy grew by a 5% annualized pace as against the 4.9% estimated originally. The key data might influence the risk sentiment ahead of the US Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge on Thursday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
