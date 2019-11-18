Asian stocks flash mixed signals amid trade hopes, Hong Kong protests

- Trade sentiment remains subdued as Hong Kong protests dim optimism surrounding the US-China phase one deal.
- Bangkok meeting between the US and China’s defence personnel, the US-Iran tension adds to the markets geopolitical tension.
Despite the US and Chinese media flashing trade positive statements off-late, Asian stocks stay subdued. The reason could be attributed to geopolitical tension surrounding Hong Kong, Taiwan and Iran, not to forget a lack of major data/events.
During the weekend, US President Donald Trump joined hands with top-tier diplomats to convey optimism regarding phase one trade deal with China. The same was recently followed by Global Times headlines relying on the Chinese Vice Premier Liu He’s updates after the meeting.
However, both the economies continue to remain at loggerheads when it comes to their defence personnel’s meeting in Bangkok. China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe and the United States (US) Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed the importance of military relations for the US-China ties. The former couldn’t refrain from threat to the US Defence Secretary when it came to issues like Taiwan while also pressing over Hong Kong violence. Elsewhere, Reuters relied on an anonymous Trump administration official to that the US is monitoring events in Hong Kong, and condemns "unjustified use of force."
With this, Asian share markets stay sluggish with the MSCI’s index of Asia Pacific shares flashing 0.5% gains but stocks from Australia, New Zealand, Korea and Indonesia marking smaller profits by the press time. Further, Chinese benchmarks remain overall in profits while India’s BSE SENSEX seesaws near a no-change mark. Additionally, the US 10-year Treasury yields also remain unchanged to 1.82% while S&P 500 Futures mark a few points down to 3,117 by the time of writing.
Although trade/political headlines are likely to dominate near-term market moves, comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers, German Buba Monthly Report and the US NAHB Housing Market Index for November will decorate the economic calendar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 200-bar SMA, 38.2% Fibo. question 7-day high
The EUR/USD pair’s successful recovery from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement flashes a seven-day high of 1.1065 by the press time of early Monday. Overbought RSI conditions add strength to the resistances.
GBP/USD confronts near-term key resistance amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD cheers increasing odds of Tory leadership. US-China trade hopes, military tension and Russian meddling in British politics keep the gains in check. UK PM’s speech, US Housing numbers and trade/Brexit headlines will be in focus.
USD/JPY: Upside still capped below 109.00 amid cautious optimism
The USD/JPY pair keeps its range play below the 109 handle, as the bulls lack follow-through amid cautious optimism, in the face of US-China trade deal hopes, China's Reverse Repo rate cut and Hong Kong unrest.
Gold seesaws around $1468 amid geopolitical tension, trade optimism
With the geopolitical tension concerning Hong Kong and Iran crossing wires, optimism surrounding the US-CN trade deal seems to fail in luring the Gold sellers. As a result, Gold takes rounds to $1,468 during early Asia.
Economic Entrails in the Week Ahead
The exaggeration of the significance of a few data points led many observers to posit a synchronized global economic rebound. Disappointing data from China, Japan, and Australia last week suggested that the Asia Pacific region is not experiencing it.