- Asian shares extend pullback from multi-month high as risk aversion rule trade sentiment.
- The renewed protests in Hong Kong, the Iran-Iraq drama keep traders off from riskier assets.
- The US-China trade story continues flashing mixed signals.
Although strong Chinese buying on Alibaba’s Singles’ Day shopping festival should have pleased Asian share buyers, the trading sentiment is otherwise amid an overall rush to risk-safety ahead of the European session opening on Monday.
Uncertainty surrounding the trade deal between the United States (US) and China, considering the US-side step back from tariff reversal, triggered the initial risk-off which got an additional boost from the news of increased protests in Hong Kong. The risk-tone was further diluted with the US urging Iraq to end violence and call early elections.
On the economic front, Japan’s Machinery Orders and New Zealand’s Electronic Card Retail Sales slipped below forecast in September and October respectively.
With this, the MSCI index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan declines more than 1.2% by the press time while Japan’s NIKKEI is 0.24% in red. Further, Hong Kong’s HANG SENG leads the Asian share losers with more than 2.0% off the Friday’s close while Chinese indices were also more than 1% down considering the trade tussle with the US.
Even so, shares in Australia and New Zealand bucked the trend with minor gains while Indian markets are off for Guru Nanak Birthday. It’s worth mentioning that bourses in the US and Canada are also closed while data from the United Kingdom (UK) seems to decorate the economic calendar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Clings to 38.2% Fibo, below 50-day SMA
EUR/USD sellers seem taking a hat around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August-October downpour as the quote seesaws near 1.1020 by the press time of early Monday. AN upside clearance of 50-day SMA highlights 1.1070/75 support-turned-resistance.
GBP/USD: 21-day EMA, June month high restrict immediate declines
Despite declining to the lowest since October 17 on Friday, GBP/USD stops additional south-run around short-term key supports while trading near 1.2793 amid the initial Asian session. Bearish MACD signal further declines.
USD/JPY: Sellers look for entry below 109.00 amid risk-off
USD/JPY retraces from fresh five-month high and battles 109.00, as the risk-off sentiment creeps back on rising concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and US-China trade deal. The spot is further pressured by negative Asian equities and S&P futures.
Gold: 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful
Although Gold prices stop further declines below October low, a sustained trading below 100-day EMA for the first time since late-May keep sellers hopeful as the metal trade around $1,460 during the Asian session on Monday.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.