- Asian equities lack clear directional bias amid losses in the US index futures and a spike in oil prices.
- Markets fear an extended Saudi production outage after weekend's attack on Aramco facilities.
- Fears of US-EU trade could keep the European equities on the defensive.
Asian stocks are trading mixed while the US index futures are flashing red on geopolitical tensions.
As of writing, the futures on the S&P 500 are down 0.5%. Stocks in Australia and China are reporting marginal gains while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is down 1%. India's Nifty index is also shedding 0.55% at press time.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebel group on Saturday attacked Saudi Aramco's crude facilities, knocking out more than 5% of global oil supplies.
In response, oil prices gapped higher by close to 20% in the early Asian trading hours. Markets are now worried that the production outage may last more than six weeks and prices could rise as high as $75 or even $80.
That could push up inflation across the globe, complicating matters for central banks planning to deliver rate cuts to counter the economic slowdown.
Also, the US officials told reporters on Sunday that Tehran was behind the attack and President Trump raised the specter of a US military response by tweeting that the US was "cocked & loaded" to strike.
The geopolitical tensions and dismal China data will likely keep the European indices on the defensive. China's Industrial Production expanded at the slowest pace in 17-1/2 years in August, the official data released at 02:00 GMT showed. Consumer spending, as represented by Retail Sales, also came in weaker-than-expected, bolstering fears of a deeper economic slowdown.
Also, fears of the US-EU trade war could bolster the bearish pressures around the European equities.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday ruled in favor of the US in the long-running transatlantic dispute, opening doors for Trump to impose punitive tariffs in retaliation for illegal subsidies granted to European aerospace giant Airbus.
The already weak German, French, and other European economies could suffer big time if Trump imposes tariffs on European Union's goods.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fears of EU-US trade dispute may weigh over common currency
EUR/USD may suffer losses in Europe on fears of a bitter confrontation between the European Union (EU) and its close ally US. Also, escalating geopolitical tensions in the middle east could put a bid under the safe haven treasuries and the US Dollar.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2500 amid geopolitical risks, Brexit optimism
Cable fails to sustain the upside on 1.2500 as geopolitical risks weigh. USD Index drops despite Saudi oil attack-fuelled risk-off, as the focus stays on Fed. Receding hard Brexit fears and Brexit deal optimism to keep losses capped.
USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap amid risk-off
USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The spot now trades near 107.80, aiming to close the bearish opening gap ahead of a big week.
Gold prices shot higher by over 1% in risk-off start to the week
Gold prices have shot higher in the open this week due to the increased tensions in the Middle East following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq which has suspended half of the kingdom’s processing.
Risk appetite slashed on oil, China data
Weekend attacks on Saudi oilfields that took out about 50% of the Kingdom’s daily output caused a surge in oil prices at the open this morning, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posting the biggest daily gains ever.