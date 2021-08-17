Asian Stock Market: Whispers cautious tone as risk sentiment deteriorates

- Asia-pacific stocks remain mixed for the second straight day.
- Rising coronavirus cases globally pose threats to economic recovery and growth.
- China offers to cooperate with Washington on Afghanistan but calls for the easing of other pressures.
Asian shares mostly edge lower on Tuesday amid growth and the delta variant concerns, deviating from the overnight gains on Wall Street.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.04%.
Investors remain concerned about the worries of political turmoil in Afghanistan and the extension of lockdown in several countries in the region.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%, as traders look forward to more policy support to bolster a wobble Chinese economic recovery.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.24% following the record closing on Wall Street. The S&P 500 posted its 49th record closing on Monday. Upbeat corporate earnings also boosted the sentiment.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.68%, Kospi declined 0.79%.
The ASX 200 fell 0.14% to 7,572, falling for the second straight day amid a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in major cities. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) highlighted the risk of the recent outbreak of coronavirus on economic recovery in its latest Minutes of Meeting.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains strong near 93.00 with 0.13% gains.
Gold edges lower to trade at $1,786 per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves toward 1.1750 ahead of key US, EU data
The buying tone around the US dollar keeps EUR/USD undermined towards 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from broad risk aversion induced by the covid and geopolitical concerns. Eurozone GDP and US Retail Sales data hold the key.
When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD bears the burden of risk-off mood while pressured towards 1.3800 ahead of the UK labor market report. The Unemployment Rate favors upbeat signals, as forecasts suggest no change in the 4.8% reading. Covid concerns and the US dollar’s strength continue to weigh on the cable.
Gold faces hurdle near $1,790 as USD remains strong
After locking handsome gains in the US session, gold prices retrace from the highs of $1,790. It is expected to hovers in a trading band of $1780 and $1790 amid mixed play of risk aversion and a stronger dollar.
Axie Infinity price awaits a 26% breakout
Axie Infinity price is coiling up after setting up a new all-time high on August 11. The consolidation could lead to a 20% move that pushes it into a price discovery phase or lead to a retracement to stable support barriers.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar booster? Market mood point to a clear reaction
Never underestimate the American consumer – everyone visiting the US has seen its shopping culture, either at the mall or by seeing piles of carton boxes outside houses. The greenback is rising amid Fed tapering fears and has room to rise.