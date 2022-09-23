Asian Stock Market: Tumbles consecutively as risk-off soars, oil weakens, PMIs in focus

- Asian indices have fallen consecutive for second following negative cues from S&P500.
- BOJ’s intervention in currency markets has bewildered investors' approach toward Japanese indices.
- Global PMIs will remain subdued amid tight monetary policy measures.
Markets in the Asian domain are underperforming consecutively for the second day as S&P500 is going through severe pain. The US equities especially the IT stocks are facing intense selling pressure as harsh-than-expected interest rate guidance by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday has triggered the risk of a stagnant growth rate in the world economy.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 surrendered 0.58%, ChinaA50 eased 0.30%, and Hang Seng trimmed 0.33%. In the Asia-Pacific region, S&P/ASX200 nosedived more than 2% and DJ New Zealand plunged 1.77%.
Achieving the agenda of price stability in the US economy is resulting in a sheer decline in the growth projections and eventually in employment generation. The housing sector is becoming a major victim as higher interest rates are resulting in higher monthly installments, which are forcing them to postpone their home-purchase plans.
Japanese equities are not performing well as the Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s intervention in the currency markets has kept the bulls on the tenterhooks. The prolonged depreciating yen forced BOJ to intervene in the Fx moves as deprivation was not justifying the fundamentals. The move came after the BOJ kept the policy rate unchanged despite an acceleration in the price pressures. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda believes that the economy needs more monetary easing to contain the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
On the oil front, the oil prices are expected to kiss the round-level support of $80.00 sooner. Falling gasoline demand in the US economy and continuous elevation of interest rates by the western central banks are resulting in lower demand for oil.
Going forward, the release of the S&P Global PMI numbers by various G-7 nations including Germany, the US, and the UK will keep investors busy. Supply chain bottlenecks, energy crisis, and inflationary pressures have impacted economic activities in August. Therefore, the economic data is expected to remain vulnerable.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27027.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27027.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27795.91
|Daily SMA50
|27913.36
|Daily SMA100
|27329.97
|Daily SMA200
|27354.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27400.27
|Previous Daily Low
|26917.07
|Previous Weekly High
|28841.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|27433.34
|Previous Monthly High
|29245.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|27530.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27101.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27215.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26829.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26631.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26346.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27312.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27598.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27795.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower towards 0.9800 as US dollar firms up ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is dropping towards 0.9800 heading towards early European morning, as the US dollar is regaining the upside traction amid a dour mood. Investors await preliminary PMis from across the Euro area economies and the US for fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.1250 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD is trading pressured below 1.1250 in early Europe, undermined by a renewed uptick in the US dollar. Risk-off sentiment combined with firmer Treasury yields propel the dollar. All eyes are on UK/US PMIs in the aftermath of the Fed and BOE rate hikes.
Gold looks to extend range play above $1,650 ahead of Powell
Gold price remains vulnerable amid hawkish Fed outlook and geopolitical risks. End-of-the-week flows and profit-taking in the US dollar could help XAU/USD recover. XAU/USD could keep its range trade intact, with Powell’s speech next of note.
Ethereum Classic price to worsen after a 10% rally
Ethereum Classic price has seen a massive rejection at crucial points, leading to a steep correction. The recent breakdown of another stable support indicates that a further downswing seems likely.
Global September Preliminary PMIs and Economic Outlook
After a week in which a dozen central banks around the world either tightened policy or resorted to currency intervention, the focus is now on the economy.