Asian Stock Market: Trades mixed as bond bears battle US stimulus hopes

- Asian equities drift lower as US Treasury yields dim cheers over US Senate’s passage of $1.9 trillion covid relief package.
- Sino-American tussle, light calendar also confuse traders following Friday’s upbeat US jobs report.
- Trade numbers from China, Japan flash mixed signals for early 2021.
Equities in Asia-Pacific dribble as the sustained run-up in the US Treasury yields warn bulls to rethink over recent optimism, backed US NFP and the Senate’s passage of President Joe Biden’s optimistic covid relief bill. Also contradicting traders were the recent trade numbers from China and Japan as well as Beijing’s dislike for the US interference over the Taiwan issue.
Against this backdrop, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops over 1.0% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 reverses early gains with a 0.50% intraday loss during early Monday.
Further, Australia’s ASX 200 seems to ignore losses in China and the latest fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) from Papua New Guinea while cheering a 60% jump in the January-February Trade Balance of the dragon nation. However, shares in China and New Zealand couldn’t ignore the recent swift in the mood as traders from the West roll-up their sleeves.
South Korea’s KOSPI and Indonesia’s IDX Composite print mild losses whereas India’s BSE Sensex likely taking positive clues from the US stimulus.
Elsewhere, US 10-year Treasury yields stay firmer around 1.584% while S&P 500 Futures drop back to the red, currently down 0.33% intraday, versus mild gains during the initial Asian session.
It’s worth mentioning that strong US employment data for Friday propelled US equities during late last week. However, the jump in the US Treasury yields keeps challenging the stock buyers.
Looking forward, American investors’ reaction to the US stimulus news will be observed in conjunction with the bond bears’ moves for near-term direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.77 as risk reverses and lifts the US dollar
AUD/USD is off the highs, back under 0.7700 as risk sentiment turns sour, lifting the haven demand for the US dollar. Negative S&P 500 futures and rally in Treasury yields also cap the upside, as markets ignore upbeat China's trade figures.
Gold cheers US stimulus, but yields may cap gains
Gold rises in Asia, confirming seller fatigue signaled by Friday's Doji candle. The yellow metal looks to have picked up a bid in response to the U.S. Senate's passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which now heads back to the House for clearance.
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3800 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and targets the 1.3800 level, as the return of risk-off mood boosts the US dollar across the board. All eyes remain on the BOE Governor Bailey's speech.
Dogecoin primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) is seeing some weekend love returning this Sunday after trading directionless almost throughout the last week, despite a couple of encouraging fundamental news. RSI points north above the midline, supporting the bullish bias.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).