Asian Stock Market: Trades in green on Powell’s comments

- Asian stocks kickstart fresh trading week on a higher note.
- US Dollar Index plunges below 93.00 on FOMC Chair Powell’s comment.
- Wall Street closed in the green on Friday but gains limited on coronavirus anxiety.
Most of the Asia-pacific stocks trade higher on Monday following a round of gains on Wall Street.
Investors ditched the greenback after Powell said that the central bank is likely to begin tapering before the end of the year, but reaffirmed his stance that the bank is unlikely to hike interest any time soon.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.43% higher.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.34% on Monday after the policymaker induced optimism that they will continue to support China’s economic recovery.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.25%, as sentiment improved after Retails Sales data jumped higher in, July more than expected.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.28% higher, South Korea’s Kospi traded up 0.32%.
The ASX 200 fell 0.1% with investors being cautious about domestic COVID-19 situations. New South Wales reported a record 1,218 new cases on Sunday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades lower below 93.00 with 0.07% losses.
EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed led optimism, German CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1800, hovering around three-week high amid a lacklustre session. Fed’s Powell hints at tapering but timing, rate hike clues triggered risk-on mood. Virus woes, geopolitics challenge bulls but bears refrain from taking risks. German inflation could renew ECB tapering chatters.
GBP/USD refreshes daily highs above 1.3770 as USD weakens
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3800 amid a holiday-thinned trading this Monday. The US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the dovish Fed Chair Powell-led decline. Renewed Brexit concerns could limit the upside in the cable.
Bitcoin price yearning for a firm break above $50,000 amid looming options expiry
Bitcoin has witnessed good two-way price movements so far this Sunday, keeping its bearish momentum intact while below the $50,000 psychological barrier. However, the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to find strong bids near the $47,000 level.
Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected. Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.