- Asian equities have soared while Nikkei 225 has eased 0.65%.
- Signs of exhaustion in the inflation rate have cheered the risk-perceived assets.
- Oil prices have surpassed $90.00 despite a buildup of oil inventories last week.
Markets in the Asian domain have jumped sharply as investors’ risk appetite has improved dramatically after a soft landing of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday. US equities remained upbeat after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the plain-vanilla inflation rate at 8.5% on an annual basis, lower than the already downward consensus of 8.7%. At the same time, the core CPI that doesn’t inculcate volatile food and oil prices remained unchanged at 5.9%.
At the press time, China A50 surged 1.40%, Hang Seng jumped 1.90%, Nifty50 gained 0.80%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 surrendered 0.65%.
The market participants were cautious as the Federal Reserve (Fed) was expected to remain harsh on interest rates after the release of the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). Well, hawkish bets are still not down as the Fed has a long way to go to reach the neutral rate. But signs of exhaustion in the runaway inflation have cheered the risk-sensitive currencies.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is facing barricades around 105.40, and a downside move could resume as the lower inflation rate has not only trimmed the odds of prolonged hawkish guidance but has also trimmed recession fears.
Oil prices have swiftly crossed the psychological resistance of $90.00 as recession fears have trimmed. This could be a pullback move as the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a decent buildup of oil inventories last week. The EIA oil stockpiles landed higher at 5.458 million barrels than the prior release of 4.467 million barrels.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|28138.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|28138.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27715.96
|Daily SMA50
|27146.19
|Daily SMA100
|27077.64
|Daily SMA200
|27482.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28175.92
|Previous Daily Low
|27692.89
|Previous Weekly High
|28200.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|27904.31
|Previous Monthly High
|28084.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|25801.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27991.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27877.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27828.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27519.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27345.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28311.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28485.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28794.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
