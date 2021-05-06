Asian Stock Market: Nikkei 225 jumps over 1.5%, China probes bulls on return

- Equities in Asia-Pacific trade mixed amid full markets for the first in a week.
- China ends economic dialogue with Australia, Japan pressured to extend emergency.
- Biden, Fed and vaccine hopes battle pessimism, India marks record infections.
Following an upbeat welcome to traders from Tokyo and Beijing, Asian stocks dwindle as China shakes the boat during early Thursday. As a result, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.10% while Japan turns out as the region’s biggest gainer with a 1.77% upside by the press time.
While responding to the global ire over the trade and political behavior, the dragon nation ends “strategic economic dialogue” with Australia. It’s worth mentioning that the US-China phase one trade deal will soon be discussed and it isn’t likely to have a smooth start.
The Japanese government is under immense pressure to extend the third emergency beyond May 11 deadline while there are rumors that New Zealand will alter the travel bubble with Australia starting from today.
The economic calendar doesn’t carry any key data/events for Asia but those scheduled, also published, for Japan, Australia and New Zealand managed to stay positive.
Above all, chatters over reflation are stepping back as many Federal Reserve (Fed) officials unite to reject the rate hike fears. Also on the risk-positive side could be US President Joe Biden’s support for vaccine patent waiver and push for more stimulus.
Amid these plays, stocks in the Pacific region follow the suit of China and drop over 0.50%. However, markets in Hong Kong, South Korea and India manage to keep mild gains despite the latest weakness.
It’s worth mentioning that S&P 500 Futures also struggles to regain the early-Asian profits while the US dollar index (DXY) and Treasury yields await fresh clues after the previous day’s mixed moves amid risk-on mood.
Read: Wall Street Close: Dow refresh record top, Nasdaq prints five-day downtrend on mixed clues
Looking forward, Retail Sales from Eurozone can offer intermediate moves to the market ahead of the key Bank of England (BOE) meeting and local elections in the UK. It should, however, be noted that Friday’s US NFP will be crucial for the markets amid the latest soft US data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
