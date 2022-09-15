- Asia-Pacific equities trade mixed as traders struggle to ignore recession fears, hawkish Fed bets amid stimulus hopes.
- China eyes biggest stimulus to overcome worst economic hardships than 2020, PBOC keeps rates unchanged.
- Data from Australia came in mixed, New Zealand Q2 GDP rose past expectations.
- Risk profile remains sluggish ahead of US Retail Sales.
Asian shares remain directionless as hopes of China stimulus jostle with the economic pessimism and the Fed’s aggression during early Thursday morning in Europe.
While portraying the mood, the MSCI’s Index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan prints mild losses after bouncing off the yearly low whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 rise 0.30% intraday at the latest. It’s worth noting that downbeat prints of Australia’s jobs report for August failed to impress the Aussie equity traders as the ASX 200 printed only mild gains by the press time.
Alternatively, strong prints of New Zealand’s (NZ) second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP), grew 1.7% QoQ compared to 1.0% market expectations and a prior contraction of 0.2%, seem to weigh on the shares from Auckland. With this, NZX 50 drops nearly 0.60% intraday at the latest.
Above all, China’s 200 billion yuan offer for stimulus contrasts with the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) mixed moves to challenge stocks in Beijing. On the same line could be the hawkish Fed bets and the firmer US Treasury yields.
Elsewhere, Indonesia’s equity benchmark IDX Composite Index rises 1.17% intraday by the press time.
On a broader front, US President Joe Biden’s rejection of US fears and China’s stimulus are some of the key developments that should have favored the risk appetite. However, the Sino-American tussles and the energy crisis in Europe seemed to have challenged the optimism. It’s worth noting that the looming labor strike in the US appears an extra burden on the risk appetite.
It should be observed that the previous day’s downbeat US data failed to tame the hawkish Fed bets. The US Producer Price Index (PPI) flashed softer readings in August. US PPI declined to 8.7% YoY in August from 9.8% in July, versus 8.8% market forecasts. Details suggest that the PPI ex Food & Energy, better known as Core PPI, also eased to 7.3% YoY from 7.6% but surpassed the market expectation of 7.1%. Even so, the 75% chance of the Fed’s 75 basis points (bps) rate hike in the next week, as well as the 30% odds favoring the full 100 bps Fed rate lift, as per the CME’s FedWatch Tool, portray the market’s risk-aversion.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around 3,670 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields remain directionless near 3.416%.
Looking forward, the US Retail Sales for August, expected to remain unchanged at 0.0% MoM, will be important for fresh impulse.
Also read: US Retail Sales Preview: Can consumers keep up with inflation? A breather could weigh on the dollar
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD maintains bearish bias, threatens key support area
The AUD/USD fell to a two-month low sub 0.6700 on Thursday, but managed to stabilize around the psychological level during the New York session. Technically, the AUD/USD is downward biased with room to challenge the YTD low at 0.6681.
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0000 despite risk-aversion
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow range around 1.0000 on Thursday. Although Wall Street's main indexes continue to push lower after mixed US data, the dollar struggles to gather strength and allows the pair stay in its daily range.
Gold takes a breather near two-year lows
Gold prices have settled down into the late session of the New York trade but it begs more from the bears at this juncture as the gold price rest at key support. Pressures come as the greenback US bond yields keep rising ahead of next week's Federal Reserve's policy committee meeting.
It's a post Merge sell the news affair as Ethereum price crumbles
ETH is fighting to find footing after slipping below $1,600. The last few days have seen the newest proof-of-stake crypto asset lose at least 16% of its value due to intensifying external economic forces.
Is Oracle (ORCL) the most underrated dividend stock?
I am on all the forums. I run all the screeners. I listen to all the podcasts. Maybe I am just forgetful, but I cannot seem to remember anyone ever putting ORCL in their focus list. Not for dividends at least.